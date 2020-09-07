People in Hong Kong staged protests Sunday on what would have been an election day for the territory's legislature before it was delayed by a year, with police arresting at least 289 of them for unlawful assembly or on other grounds.

At least 289 people have been arrested for allegedly violating the national security law in Hong Kong as protestors took to the streets protesting the draconian law imposed by mainland China in June.As per the South China Morning Post, the people gathered following online calls by anonymous activists who aimed to draw 50,000 people on the streets. The police fired pepper-balls at the anti-government protestors. The protestors chanted, “Liberate Hong Kong; the revolution of our times.”

The police said that one woman has been arrested for violating the draconian law for chanting slogans promoting Hong Kong independence.270 other people were detained on the suspicion of illegal assembly and five people were held for disorderly conduct in a public five while the other five persons were held for not being able to produce identity cards, The South China Morning Post further reported.

Police sources earlier said 2,000 riot officers would be deployed across West Kowloon, with water cannons and armoured vehicles on standby.

The protests organised on the day Hongkongers were supposed to be casting their votes to choose lawmakers for the next terms.However, the pro-China Hong Kong administrations postponed the election citing the rising coronavirus concerns in late July.

Beijing imposed the National Security Law in Hong Kong in June targeting acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison for the most serious offenses.The move came after months of social upheaval triggered by opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill but that morphed into wider demands, including universal suffrage.

