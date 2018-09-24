A man beheaded his 18-year-old girl and her 21-year-old boyfriend in a village in Attock district. While the girl and the man were together, the former’s father and one of her uncles walked in. The two men tied the victims with ropes and used a sharp weapon to behead them.

Many people in Pakistan are still becoming the victims of honour killing despite the Pakistani government enacting new laws aimed at stemming the menace.

A girl, her boyfriend and honour, these still don’t go hand in hand in the 21st century and a grim reminder of this is the report coming in from Pakistan’s Attock village, where an 18-year-old girl was beheaded along with her boyfriend by her father in name of honour.

According to reports, the incident took place when the girl’s father arrived at her house to meet her. As soon as the girl’s father along with her uncle walked in, they tied the victims with ropes and beheaded them with a sharp object.

The Police have arrested both the suspects and have also recovered the murder weapon. The bodies of both victims have been sent to District Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy after which they will be returned to their families. A case of double-murder has also been registered, as per a report in Dawn.

According to a report, more than 280 such cases of honour killings were recorded by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan from October 2016 to June 2017.

As per the new laws in Pakistan, culprits of honour killing have to be sentenced to life imprisonment, however, whether a murder is an honour killing or not has been left up to the discretion of the courts.

