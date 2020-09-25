US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) reiterated help to India and China amid the ongoing standoff at the border areas, saying that "hopefully," both the countries will be able to resolve their differences.

Trump told reporters outside the White House that he knew that China and India were having difficulty and very substantial difficulty. He added that he hoped they would be able to work that out. He said that if they could help, they would love to help. Trump had earlier also extended his will to help both the countries resolve the outstanding border issue.

This comes after the sixth Corps Commander-Level meeting was held on Monday. India and China have decided to have the next meeting of the senior Commanders at the earliest, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday on the India-China border issue.

The Corps Commanders of the two sides met after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents that have taken place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The talks on Monday happened at a time when the Indian side has also occupied six major hill features which are helping the Indian Army to be in dominating positions on heights.

