‘Hopefully Putin Will Also Agree To It’, Donald Trump Hails Ukraine Ceasefire Agreement, Eyes Russian Response

In a major development toward ending the ongoing conflict, U.S President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire following peace talks held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump expressed optimism that Russia would also agree to the proposal, marking a potential breakthrough in the devastating war.

“Ukraine, ceasefire, just agreed to a little while ago. Now we have to go to Russia and hopefully President Putin will agree to that also and we can get this show on the road,” Trump stated. Acknowledging the heavy toll of the war, he emphasized the importance of halting hostilities to prevent further loss of life. “People are being killed outside of that. People are being killed in the cities as things explode throughout the cities, and we want to get that war over with.”

The ceasefire proposal, reportedly a U.S. initiative, involves an immediate, interim 30-day truce, extendable by mutual agreement between Ukraine and Russia. The agreement, however, hinges on Moscow’s willingness to reciprocate. Should Russia accept, negotiations for a long-term peace plan will commence immediately.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, " Ukraine ceasefire, just agreed to it a little while ago. Now we have to go to Russia, and hopefully, President (Vladimir) Putin will also agree to it…People are being killed in the cities as things explode throughout the cities. We… pic.twitter.com/689kgW5EdY
— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2025

Security assistance

United States has also committed to lifting the pause on intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine as part of the arrangement. “The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace,” read a joint statement issued after the U.S.-Ukraine meeting in Jeddah.

Both delegations discussed key humanitarian relief efforts as part of the peace process, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly transferred to Russia. Furthermore, both nations agreed to name negotiating teams and begin discussions on securing Ukraine’s long-term security.

The initiative has received widespread praise, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailing Trump’s leadership in pushing for a ceasefire. “Today was a good day for peace. Thanks to @POTUS’s leadership and under the gracious hospitality of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, we are one step closer to restoring durable peace for Ukraine. The ball is now in Russia’s court,” Rubio stated.

“Positive step”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also lauded the efforts, calling the ceasefire proposal a “positive step.” In a post on social media, Zelenskyy reaffirmed Ukraine’s long-standing pursuit of peace. “Our position remains absolutely clear: Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war, and we want to do everything to achieve it as soon as possible and in a reliable way so that war does not return.”

Last week, Trump revealed that he received a letter from Zelenskyy expressing Ukraine’s willingness to engage in peace negotiations and sign agreements on security and economic collaboration. Trump stated that his administration has also engaged in serious discussions with Russia and has received “strong signals” that Moscow is open to peace talks.

