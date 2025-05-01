‘Horny’ US Nurse, 35, Loses License After Getting Caught By Husband For Sexual Relationship With 15-Year-Old Stepson

The 35-year-old Ms. Yates became sexually involved with her stepson during his summer visit to his father in Ocala. The teenager reported that she had made comments about being "horny" and mentioned not having had intercourse in two weeks.

The Florida Department of Health has revoked the medical license of a nurse who was reportedly involved in a sexual relationship with her 15-year-old stepson.

The husband, who discovered the inappropriate relationship between his wife, Alexis Von Yates, and his teenage son from a previous marriage, shared the news with The NY Post.

In a statement, the Health Department emphasized that nurses hold a position of trust and must exhibit sound judgment and moral integrity. They noted, “Ms. Yates’ choice to engage in sexual activities with a minor demonstrates a lack of the good judgment and moral character required for a registered nurse.”

The 35-year-old Ms. Yates became sexually involved with her stepson during his summer visit to his father in Ocala. The teenager reported that she had made comments about being “horny” and mentioned not having had intercourse in two weeks. The affidavit stated that she had been making sexual jokes for about a week prior to the incident, repeatedly expressing her desire.

In July of the previous year, after putting her children to bed, Ms. Yates spent time with her stepson on the couch playing video games. They later watched a horror movie, during which she allegedly attempted to seduce him, leading to an intimate encounter. Her husband unexpectedly returned home and found them naked on the couch. The boy fled the house, overhearing Ms. Yates telling her husband that the boy resembled him as a child. Mr. Yates then told his son, “You’ve ruined my life.”

The following day, Ms. Yates contacted the minor, expressing her wish to continue their relationship if her husband hadn’t caught them, and even asked him to rate her sexual performance, to which he responded, “Seven out of ten.”

Ms. Yates was arrested in November after a relative reported the incident to authorities. She faces charges of sexually assaulting a minor and has pleaded not guilty.

