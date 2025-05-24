Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A deeply disturbing video showing four teenagers violently attacking a 21-year-old woman with an intellectual disability in Wahiawa, Hawaii, has sent shockwaves across the nation and triggered widespread community outrage. The incident, which took place about 20 miles north of Honolulu, was captured on video and has since gone viral, prompting swift action from both residents and law enforcement.

The victim, identified only as Carly, was seen in the footage being surrounded and mocked by the teens, who appear to enjoy her distress. Jasmine Keola, 18, is seen demanding that Carly remove her backpack before throwing it to the ground and aggressively slapping Carly’s glasses off her face. Carly, clearly frightened, crouches on the ground while the abuse escalates.

As Carly desperately pleads, “This is why I don’t want to take the bus anymore…” the assailants continue to taunt and hit her mercilessly, showing no signs of remorse. Despite her attempts to walk away, Carly is repeatedly attacked, even punched and kicked in the head while lying defenseless on the ground.

One girl can be heard yelling a slur at Carly: “*Now what are you going to do, f**g dumb ct?” Another proudly declares, “She’s knocked out.”

The brutality of the attack triggered intense anger within the Wahiawa community. According to The New York Post, enraged residents began chasing the attackers and used social media to livestream their efforts to track the teens down. At one point, over 11,000 people watched the unfolding search on Instagram Live, with videos showing people scaling buildings to confront the assailants.

Thanks to the community’s swift and coordinated action, all four teenagers were eventually arrested by local police.

Michael Kitchens, founder of the anti-crime group Stolen Stuff Hawaii, condemned the incident: “This was absolutely cruel. It was more than bullying—it was a senseless, evil assault. The girls involved in this should be ashamed of themselves.”

Kitchens added that there should be no sympathy for those who target the vulnerable, calling the attack “one of the worst actions you can take against someone who is unwilling, defenseless, and disabled.”

Leilehua High School senior Journey Emond told Hawaii News: “It’s not right. We’re not bullies ourselves. You shouldn’t bully anybody else, especially someone that can’t stand up for themselves.”

The incident has reignited calls for stronger protections for individuals with disabilities and stricter consequences for teen violence, especially when such acts are premeditated and recorded.

As the investigation continues, many across Hawaii and beyond are calling for justice for Carly, urging society to stand against cruelty in all forms and protect those most vulnerable.