Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Horror Caught On Cam: Man Falls To Death After Falling From Burning Hot Air Balloon, Hailed As Hero For Saving Two People

Horror Caught On Cam: Man Falls To Death After Falling From Burning Hot Air Balloon, Hailed As Hero For Saving Two People

The terrifying moment was caught on camera, showing Luicio clinging to a rope as the basket above him went up in flames.

Horror Caught On Cam: Man Falls To Death After Falling From Burning Hot Air Balloon, Hailed As Hero For Saving Two People

Hot Air Balloon Accident In Mexico


A horrifying accident took place at the First Balloon Festival in Zacatecas, Mexico, where a 40-year-old man, identified as Luicio N, tragically lost his life after falling from a burning hot air balloon.

The terrifying moment was caught on camera, showing Luicio clinging to a rope as the basket above him went up in flames.

Man Rescues Fellow Passengers Before Fatal Fall

According to Riviera Maya News, the incident occurred as the balloon ignited while still on the ground, with Luicio and two other passengers inside. Displaying immense courage, Luicio managed to pull the two passengers out of the basket to safety.

However, during the chaos, he became entangled in the balloon’s ropes, which lifted him high into the air before he fell fatally to the ground. Authorities later recovered his body, while the rescued passengers were treated for first-degree burns at a nearby medical facility.

Rodrigo Reyes Muguerza, the Secretary General of Zacatecas, confirmed the incident in an official statement. He emphasized the need for stricter safety regulations at public events, especially during festivals involving high-risk activities like ballooning.

“Authorities acted quickly to assist those affected. We’ve asked the State Prosecutor’s Office to investigate thoroughly and determine accountability. We also call on all municipal bodies to strengthen their safety verification systems to prevent such tragic events,” Muguerza stated.

Social Media Reacts: “A True Hero”

Luicio’s final act of bravery has resonated across social media platforms, with users calling him a hero for prioritizing others’ lives over his own. Comments flooded in, such as:

“This man is a hero. This is exactly why I avoid hot air balloons.”

“God bless this courageous soul’s family with peace and healing.”

“A heartbreaking yet inspiring sacrifice. May he rest in peace.”

“Luicio’s bravery reflects the strength of the human spirit. RIP, hero.”

Balloon Safety Concerns Raised

While hot air balloon accidents are considered extremely rare, the recent tragedy has reignited discussions around balloon safety protocols. The mortality rate is estimated at less than 0.01% per flight, though risks increase significantly when balloons encounter obstacles like power lines or trees.

Officials are now conducting a full investigation to uncover the root cause of the fire and examine if any safety procedures were violated or neglected during the festival.

ALSO READ: Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason  

Filed under

Latest viral video mexico hot air balloon mexico news

India’s Operation SINDO

Operation Sindoor: How India Used Indigenous Drones, Satellites And Missiles To Redefine Retaliation
For decades, Pakistan’s

Pakistan’s Unholy Alliance: How the Pakistani Army and Intelligence Built a Terror Empire
Akashteer is an indigenou

What Is Akashteer? India’s AI-Powered Air Defence System Stuns World After Blindsiding Pakistani Drones
Muhammad Yunus proposes r

Muhammad Yunus Renews Call For Regional Economic Integration This Time With Nepal After Pitching Plan...
Payal Kapadia

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member
Researchers have found 26

NASA’s Super-Clean Space Labs Revealed 26 New Bacterial Species That Could Survive in Space
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: How India Used Indigenous Drones, Satellites And Missiles To Redefine Retaliation

Operation Sindoor: How India Used Indigenous Drones, Satellites And Missiles To Redefine Retaliation

Pakistan’s Unholy Alliance: How the Pakistani Army and Intelligence Built a Terror Empire

Pakistan’s Unholy Alliance: How the Pakistani Army and Intelligence Built a Terror Empire

What Is Akashteer? India’s AI-Powered Air Defence System Stuns World After Blindsiding Pakistani Drones

What Is Akashteer? India’s AI-Powered Air Defence System Stuns World After Blindsiding Pakistani Drones

Muhammad Yunus Renews Call For Regional Economic Integration This Time With Nepal After Pitching Plan To China

Muhammad Yunus Renews Call For Regional Economic Integration This Time With Nepal After Pitching Plan...

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Entertainment

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking List, Beats Rihanna And Zendaya

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her Twins

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her

Is Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par A Blatant Copy Of 2018 Spanish Film Campeones? Internet Asks, ‘Where Are The Indian Script Writers?’

Is Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par A Blatant Copy Of 2018 Spanish Film Campeones? Internet

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom