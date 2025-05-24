Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Hot Air Balloon Crash Near Mexico City Leaves at Least 12 Injured

At least twelve people were injured after a hot air balloon crashed near the Pyramid of the Moon in Teotihuacan, northeast of Mexico City.

At least twelve people were injured Friday after a hot air balloon crashed near the Pyramid of the Moon, a major tourist attraction in the ancient city of Teotihuacan, just northeast of Mexico City


At least twelve people were injured Friday after a hot air balloon crashed near the Pyramid of the Moon, a major tourist attraction in the ancient city of Teotihuacan, just northeast of Mexico City, CNN reported, quoting local authorities.

The balloon went down in San Martin de las Pirámides following a “forced landing” caused by an air pocket, CNN quoted the civil protection agency for the State of Mexico as saying. All twelve passengers aboard the balloon were taken to a nearby clinic for treatment.

Images circulating online show the balloon entangled in fencing and power lines along Tuxpan Avenue, less than a quarter mile from the base of the pyramid.

According to the report, the balloon was being operated by a private tour company that offers aerial views of the famous pyramids.

The Attorney General’s Office for the State of Mexico told the publication that a 29-year-old man was detained by police in connection with the incident and is currently under investigation.

The ancient city of Teotihuacan, once one of the largest urban centers in pre-Columbian Mesoamerica, is home to the Pyramids of the Sun and Moon, which attract thousands of tourists each year.

Balloon rides offering panoramic views of the site are a popular activity, according to Mexico’s official tourism website.

Mexico City Pyramid of the Moon Teotihuacan

