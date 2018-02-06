A strong earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Taiwan's east coast on Tuesday. According to reports, a hotel has collapsed after the earthquake struck around 20 kilometers north of Hualien. Meanwhile, all the concerned authorities are taking the stock of situation and have launched rescue operations in the affected region. However, no reports of any loss of life has been reported so far.

A Taiwan hotel has collapsed after a massive earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit country’s east coast on Tuesday. According to initial reports, heavy damage has been reported after the strong quake hit Taiwan coast. According to United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck around 20 kilometers north of Hualien. Meanwhile, media reports said that a hotel has collapsed after the earthquake hit Taiwan’s east coast on Tuesday. Following this tragedy, several posts on micro-blogging site Twitter started appearing showing how the earthquake damaged the city.

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities in Taiwan have begun the search operations to monitor damages caused due to quake in the city. However, so far, there are no reports of any loss of death or causality has surfaced. But according to local media, several people are reported to be feared trapped under the hotel building which partially collapsed after earthquake struck Taiwan region. Rescue teams along with ambulance and other medical aid facilities are monitoring the region which has been hit by a strong 6.4 magnitude strong quake.

