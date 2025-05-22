House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill

House Republicans moved into an all-night session early Thursday in a final push to pass President Donald Trump’s multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, The Associated Press reported. Speaker Mike Johnson led the effort, aiming to deliver on Trump’s priority bill despite internal party divisions and growing opposition within the GOP.

Johnson expressed confidence ahead of the vote: “You never know till the final vote tally, but I’m convinced we’re going to pass this bill tonight,” he said just before midnight, according to AP. The bill, a sprawling 1,000-plus page package, has been at the center of heated debates and a marathon series of committee hearings, culminating in a 22-hour Rules Committee session that advanced the legislation.

Democrats have opposed the measure, calling it a harmful package that would “hurt children, hurt families, hurt veterans, hurt seniors, cut health care, cut nutritional assistance, [and] explode the debt,” AP quoted House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries as saying.

The bill is a key test for Republicans as they seek to push Trump’s agenda forward during his return to the White House. If passed, the legislation will head to the Senate. Central to the package are tax breaks from Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul, along with new provisions Trump championed during his 2024 campaign, including a $12 billion fund for Homeland Security and a renamed “Trump accounts” savings program for children.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the package has sparked concerns within the GOP. One contentious provision is the quadrupling of the SALT deduction for high-tax states, which could add hundreds of billions of dollars to the national debt. Conservative Republicans fear the bill’s cost will add to the nation’s $36 trillion debt, while some moderates worry about the impact on their constituents, particularly cuts to Medicaid and food stamps.

A Congressional Budget Office analysis has projected that the tax provisions could increase federal deficits by $3.8 trillion over the next decade, while changes to social services would reduce spending by $1 trillion, as reported by The Associated Press. The package also proposes new work requirements for Medicaid and SNAP recipients.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Meeting With South African President Takes Dramatic Turn Over Claims of Anti-White Racism