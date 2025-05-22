Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill

House Republicans moved into an all-night session early Thursday in a final push to pass Trump’s multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package.

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill

House Republicans moved into an all-night session early Thursday in a final push to pass Trump’s multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package.


House Republicans moved into an all-night session early Thursday in a final push to pass President Donald Trump’s multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, The Associated Press reported. Speaker Mike Johnson led the effort, aiming to deliver on Trump’s priority bill despite internal party divisions and growing opposition within the GOP.

Johnson expressed confidence ahead of the vote: “You never know till the final vote tally, but I’m convinced we’re going to pass this bill tonight,” he said just before midnight, according to AP. The bill, a sprawling 1,000-plus page package, has been at the center of heated debates and a marathon series of committee hearings, culminating in a 22-hour Rules Committee session that advanced the legislation.

Democrats have opposed the measure, calling it a harmful package that would “hurt children, hurt families, hurt veterans, hurt seniors, cut health care, cut nutritional assistance, [and] explode the debt,” AP quoted House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries as saying.

The bill is a key test for Republicans as they seek to push Trump’s agenda forward during his return to the White House. If passed, the legislation will head to the Senate. Central to the package are tax breaks from Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul, along with new provisions Trump championed during his 2024 campaign, including a $12 billion fund for Homeland Security and a renamed “Trump accounts” savings program for children.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the package has sparked concerns within the GOP. One contentious provision is the quadrupling of the SALT deduction for high-tax states, which could add hundreds of billions of dollars to the national debt. Conservative Republicans fear the bill’s cost will add to the nation’s $36 trillion debt, while some moderates worry about the impact on their constituents, particularly cuts to Medicaid and food stamps.

A Congressional Budget Office analysis has projected that the tax provisions could increase federal deficits by $3.8 trillion over the next decade, while changes to social services would reduce spending by $1 trillion, as reported by The Associated Press. The package also proposes new work requirements for Medicaid and SNAP recipients.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Meeting With South African President Takes Dramatic Turn Over Claims of Anti-White Racism

Filed under

House Republicans Speaker Mike Johnson Trump's Tax Bill

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand