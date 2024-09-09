House Republicans Report: Why Has The Damning Report Blamed President Biden For End To War In Afghanistan?

House Republicans on Sunday, released a harsh report on their investigation into the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The report placed the blame for the chaotic end of America’s longest war squarely on President Joe Biden’s administration, while downplaying the role of former President Donald Trump, who had negotiated the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban

The partisan review details the failures of both military and civilian leadership during the final months leading up to the withdrawal, which followed Trump’s February 2020 deal with the Taliban. This agreement ultimately allowed the Taliban to swiftly take control of Afghanistan before the last U.S. officials departed on August 30, 2021. The disorganized exit left numerous American citizens, Afghan allies, women activists, and others vulnerable to Taliban threats.

Despite this, the House Republicans’ report does not introduce much new information, as the withdrawal has already been extensively analyzed through various independent reviews. Previous investigations have highlighted a systemic failure that spanned across four presidential administrations, indicating that both Biden and Trump bear significant responsibility.

Biden administration prioritized appearances over security: House Republicans Report

Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, who chaired the investigation as head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, stated that the GOP review shows the Biden administration had both the information and the opportunity to plan for the Afghan government’s imminent collapse, which could have facilitated a safer evacuation for U.S. personnel, citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies. According to McCaul, however, the administration prioritized appearances over security at each juncture.

Earlier, McCaul dismissed suggestions that the timing of the report’s release was politically motivated or that the investigation overlooked Trump’s errors in the withdrawal process.

In response, White House spokesperson Sharon Yang criticized the Republican report, labeling it as based on selectively chosen facts, inaccurate descriptions, and preexisting biases.

Former President Trump’s unfavorable deal with the Taliban, which stipulated the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan by May 2021, left President Biden with a difficult choice, according to Yang. Biden had to decide whether to escalate the U.S. conflict with a strengthened Taliban or to end it.

House Democrats have claimed that the Republican report overlooked Trump’s role in the situation.

Investigation lasting over 18 months

The House Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Republicans, conducted an extensive investigation lasting over 18 months. Their findings focused on the period leading up to the withdrawal of U.S. troops, alleging that Biden and his administration undermined high-ranking officials and ignored warnings, resulting in the Taliban capturing key cities much more swiftly than anticipated.

Retired Colonel Seth Krummrich described the Taliban’s advance as a “red blob,” explaining that it appeared to consume territory daily as tracked by the special operations central command where he served as chief of staff.

Carol Perez, who was the State Department’s acting undersecretary for management during the withdrawal, remarked that there was a lack of serious discussion or planning about the Taliban’s potential advance beyond Kabul, contrary to what House Republicans claimed about minimal State Department planning before the embassy’s evacuation in mid-August 2021.

The withdrawal marked the end of nearly two decades of U.S. and allied occupation, initially aimed at eradicating al-Qaida militants responsible for the September 11, 2001 attacks. The Taliban had provided refuge to al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Reports since the withdrawal have indicated the group’s resurgence in Afghanistan, including a U.N. report mentioning up to eight al-Qaida training camps.

House Republican report based on numerous testimonies

The Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan government and military, which the U.S. had spent nearly 20 years and billions of dollars developing, was intended to prevent the country from becoming a stronghold for anti-Western extremists.

A 2023 report by a U.S. government watchdog highlights Trump’s February 2020 agreement with the Taliban, which called for the withdrawal of all American forces and military contractors by the spring of the following year. The report criticizes both Trump and Biden for their commitment to withdrawing U.S. forces despite the Taliban’s failure to meet key commitments in the agreement.

The extensive House Republican report, spanning over 350 pages, was based on numerous testimonies, including from former Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, retired Gen. Frank McKenzie of U.S. Central Command, and other senior officials. It also involved seven public hearings, round-tables, and the review of over 20,000 pages of State Department documents.

With Biden no longer seeking reelection, Trump and his GOP allies have attempted to use the withdrawal as a campaign issue against Vice President Kamala Harris, now Trump’s opponent in the presidential race.

The House Republican report attributes overall responsibility for the withdrawal to Harris as an advisor to Biden but does not specify any particular advice or actions by Harris that contributed to the perceived failures.

Key findings of House Republican report

Decision to withdraw: Republicans argue that the Biden administration’s reliance on input from military and civilian leaders in Afghanistan was insufficient, with much of the decision-making handled by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan without consulting key stakeholders. Yang, the White House spokesperson, countered this claim, asserting that the administration sought input from officials in Kabul and other parts of the U.S. government.

The report criticizes Biden for proceeding with the withdrawal despite the Taliban not upholding certain agreements, including the promise to engage in talks with the then-U.S.-backed Afghan government. Former State Department spokesperson Ned Price testified that adherence to the Doha Agreement was not a decisive factor in Biden’s withdrawal decision.

Earlier assessments indicated that Trump made significant troop reductions from about 13,000 to 2,500 despite initial Taliban noncompliance and escalating attacks on Afghan forces. The new report attributes the negotiations with the Taliban to former Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad rather than Trump. It suggests that Trump was acting on recommendations from American military leaders.

The report also scrutinizes the vulnerability of U.S. embassy staff in Kabul as the Biden administration planned the exit. Republicans argue that the administration’s insistence on maintaining a large diplomatic presence, despite security concerns, was a major flaw. McKenzie, one of the generals overseeing the evacuation, stated that the administration’s decision to keep the embassy open was a critical mistake that led to the situation in August. The report suggests that State Department officials might have diluted or rewritten security reports that warned of risks to U.S. personnel. Perez testified that planning was still ongoing when Kabul fell.

