Houston County Sheriff Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot dead following a verbal spat with a car driver. He was on his way back to patrol car when the man shot him in his head from behind.

Sandeep Dhaliwal, the first Sikh policeman in Houston’s Sherrif department was shot dead from behind on Friday. He paved way for other Sikhs to join the department in the region.

Harris County Sherrif Ed Gonzalez said he was shot while conducting a traffic stop and added that he was unable to recover from injuries.

Remembering Dhaniwal, Gonsalez asserted that he wore his turban with praise and was looked upon by all. On Friday evening, a man got off his vehicle and shot him when he was heading back to his patrol car during the traffic stop.

This video captures the essence of who Deputy Dhaliwal was. He touched countless of lives along the way. A legacy that will never be forgotten. We will aspire to be as good as he was. #HouNews #lesm https://t.co/c3i2eBBLMv — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 28, 2019

The accused has been identified as Robert Solis, 47, who has been arrested on charges of capital murder. Texas police confirmed that a murder weapon was recovered from Solis while the Texas government in an official statement said Dhaliwal’s death was a tragic loss and reminder of risks that the police officers have to undergo every day.

Texas government spokesperson Greg Abbott thanked the officers for audaciously handling difficult situations and assured the people that it was committed to bringing justice to the deceased.

Amanda Williams sent us these photos & message.

"My son, Connor, met Deputy Dhaliwal at the Goforth memorial. They were smitten with one another from the moment they met. He was such a wonderful man. Such a tragic loss."

Houston is in mourning -> https://t.co/kCuqauuWE4. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/7aArx9Ke5w — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) September 27, 2019

In video footage from Dhaliwal’s dashboard camera, Dhaliwal can be seen speaking with the driver saying no combat, no arguing. During the heated argument, the driver’s door was open and as Dhaliwal was heading back to his patrol car, somebody from the car got off and ran towards Dhaliwal with a gun in hand. The footage shows Dhaliwal getting shot in the back of the head from the man who exited the car.

“As a Sikh American, I felt the need to represent the Sikh community in law enforcement. Serving in the police force is natural to us, as Sikhs value service.” #hounews https://t.co/1mohUhcmd5 — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) September 28, 2019

The shooter then got inside the car and drove away, his image was captured in the dashcam installed in Dhaliwal’s car. The deceased is survived by wife and three children and is known as a trailblazer in the professional circuit. The Harris County Sherrif’s Office in 2015 officially allowed Dhaliwal to wear a beard and turban on duty.

