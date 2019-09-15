Houthi militia: The pre-dawn attacks on Saturday against Saudi Arabia's state-run oil giant Aramco has hit country's half of its oil outputs. The drone strikes carried out of Yemen's Houthis have escalated tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Houthi militia: The audacious attacks carried out by Yemen’s Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Aramco has hit country’s half of its oil outputs. The pre-dawn drone strikes have escalated tensions between Iran and its regional rival Saudi Arabia which is a strong ally of the United States.

Saturday’s attacks were launched by a fleet of 10 drones against the kingdom nation. It is considered as one of the most devastating retaliatory action in the four years of war in Yemen. Saudi Arabia has suspended the production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil following the strikes. The affected oil represents around six per cent of the world’s oil supply. The prices of the oil are likely to go up.

سحب الدخان تغطي سماء #بقيق والإحتلال السعودي عاجز عن التعامل مع تداعيات ما بعد الغارات اليمنية كما كان عاجزاً في التصدي لها.2 pic.twitter.com/hMsSg2AINS — قناة أحرار (@QanatAhrar) September 14, 2019

The attacks were claimed by Houthi rebels and promised more strikes deep inside Saudi Arabia. While justifying the attacks, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said that the strikes were impoverished nation’s right and warned to expand them.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia said that the armed mini-drones carried out the attacks at the facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais before the dawn at 4 am IST (01:00 GMT). Reports suggest that no person was killed. The US has blamed Iran for the attack. Iran is allegedly arming and training the Houthis.

The Houthi rebels have targeted several Saudi air bases and other facilities in recent months. In August 2019, the rebels fighting Saudi aggression attacked Aramco’s Shaybah natural gas facility.

Saudi Arabia with its allies has launched a war against Yemen from 2015. Thousands of Yemenis were killed and the entire country was devastated. Schools, hospitals and marriage halls were also targeted in airstrikes. In a retaliatory action, Yemen’s Houthi militia is also targeting Saudi forces and its facilities inside the country. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other countries have lost hundreds of soldiers in the war.

