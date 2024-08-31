Houthi Rebels Launch Second Attack On Liberia-Flagged Ship In Gulf of Aden, Escalating Tensions

Yemen's Houthi movement announced on Saturday that they have launched a second attack on a Liberia-flagged container ship, escalating their actions against commercial vessels in the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen’s Houthi movement announced on Saturday that they have launched a second attack on a Liberia-flagged container ship, escalating their actions against commercial vessels in the Gulf of Aden.

In a televised statement, Yemeni military spokesperson Yahya Saree did not specify the date of the most recent attack on the MV Groton.

According to a notice from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, two missiles exploded near the ship on Friday, about 130 nautical miles east of Yemen’s Aden. The notice stated that the crew remained unharmed, with no mention of damage to the ship.

“The operation was executed by our naval, UAV, and missile forces… This is the second attack on the vessel since it was first targeted on August 3,” Saree stated.

Over the past nine months, the Houthis have sunk two ships during a series of drone and missile assaults on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The group claims that their attacks are a show of support for Palestinians amidst the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and have indicated that these attacks may continue if a ceasefire is not established.

In one of their recent assaults, the Houthis targeted the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, which was transporting around 1 million barrels of oil.

Also Read: Helicopter with 22 People Missing in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula