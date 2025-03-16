Home
Houthi Terrorists Attack US Aircraft Carrier In Red Sea Following Trump-Ordered Airstrikes On Yemen

Tensions in the Red Sea have escalated sharply after Houthi terrorists claimed responsibility for an attack on the USS Harry Truman, calling it retaliation for U.S. airstrikes in Yemen. As both sides exchange threats and military action intensifies, the situation raises serious concerns over regional stability and global trade security.

Houthi Terrorists Attack US Aircraft Carrier In Red Sea Following Trump-Ordered Airstrikes On Yemen

Houthi terrorists attack USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea, escalating tensions after U.S. airstrikes in Yemen.


Houthi terrorists have claimed responsibility for an attack on a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, stating it was a response to airstrikes in Yemen ordered by President Donald Trump. The group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, warned of continued retaliation, stating they would “meet escalation with escalation” following the U.S. strikes that reportedly killed at least 31 people on Saturday.

“The armed forces, with the help of God Almighty, carried out a qualitative military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea, using 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones in a joint operation carried out by the missile force, Drone Air Force, and the naval forces,” Saree said in a statement.

Escalating Tensions in the Region

In response to ongoing Houthi attacks on shipping routes, Trump had earlier vowed to deploy “overwhelming lethal force” against the Iran-backed rebels. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, he issued a stern warning:

“To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!”

U.S. officials confirmed on Sunday that multiple Houthi leaders were killed in the airstrikes. Reports from Yemen indicated that explosions were heard in the capital, Sanaa, and the northern province of Saada on Saturday evening, with additional strikes occurring early Sunday.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry reported 31 casualties, including women and children, with an additional 101 people wounded. Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the ministry, confirmed the toll, emphasizing the impact on civilians.

Houthi Attack: Impact on Maritime Security

The USS Harry Truman, an aircraft carrier operating in the Red Sea, has been a focal point of military operations in the region. The escalation of hostilities raises concerns about security in the vital maritime corridor, a key global trade route. The situation remains tense as the U.S. and its allies assess potential further responses to Houthi aggression.

