Houthis Announce Maritime Blockade Of Saudi Arabia: What It Means For India

Yemen’s Houthi rebels announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia on Monday after the two sides traded fire last week, shattering a long-standing period of relative calm. According to reports, the Houthis’ latest move is a direct response to what they describe as a Saudi-enforced siege on Houthi-controlled ports and airports, highlighted by an airstrike on Sanaa International Airport. The group has accused the Saudi kingdom of enforcing an unjust blockade and launching continued attacks against the Yemeni people.

Why Houthis Announced Blockade on Saudi Arabia

In a video message, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the rebels declared a maritime embargo against the “criminal Saudi enemy,” framing the policy under the rule of “an eye for an eye,” effective immediately. He explained that the decision was taken by the Yemeni army after the Kingdom executed continuous attacks on Houthi-controlled ports and airports—specifically targeting Sanaa Airport, which sustained massive damage. Saree explicitly warned that any future offensive by Saudi Arabia would be met with a comprehensive and decisive military escalation.

Does Houthi Blockade Matter to India?

Following the Houthi blockade declaration in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping disruptions could carry severe consequences for India. A massive volume of Indian exports to Europe—including engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals, and agricultural products transits directly through the Red Sea. If vessels are forced to avoid the area, they will have to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, increasing transit times by 10 to 12 days. Furthermore, because Saudi Arabia is a critical global energy hub, any major disruption to its oil exports or commercial shipping routes could threaten global energy supplies and push up international crude oil prices.

Houthis and Saudi Arabia Exchange Counterattacks

The multi-year truce crumbled last week when Saudi-backed forces struck the runway at the Houthi-controlled Sanaa International Airport to block an unauthorized flight arriving from Iran. In response, Houthi militants launched retaliatory drone and missile counterattacks against Abha International Airport and other southern Saudi outposts, causing flight cancellations and operational damage. Taking the escalation a step further, the Houthis have now declared a maritime blockade, warning that they will target Saudi-linked shipping through crucial regional waterways.

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