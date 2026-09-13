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Home > World News > Houthis Capture Tiny Mayun Island, Why This Small Rock Could Trouble Saudi Arabia And Global Shipping

Houthis Capture Tiny Mayun Island, Why This Small Rock Could Trouble Saudi Arabia And Global Shipping

Houthi rebels have captured Yemen’s strategic Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, giving them a key position near one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

Representative Image (Photo: Yahya_Saree)
Representative Image (Photo: Yahya_Saree)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 16:50 IST

In the latest Middle East conflict, Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have captured Mayun Island, which is a small yet strategically important volcanic island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The development could increase pressure on Saudi Arabia, raising fresh concerns over shipping through the Red Sea. 

A senior military official from Yemen’s internationally recognised government and Houthi officials have captured the Island. Mayun, also known as Perim, is located about 3.5 km off Yemen’s western coast. The island covers around 13 sq km and sits in the middle of the narrow waterway linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. 

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The Houthis also recently seized the key port city of Mokha. Saudi Arabia responded with airstrikes on the airport in Mokha. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Why Is Mayun Island So Important?

Mayun Island sits at the heart of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The strait is a major global shipping route. It forms the southern entrance to the Red Sea, while the Suez Canal connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean at the northern end. The island also divides the strait into two shipping channels. That makes control of Mayun strategically important.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis had earlier maintained a presence on the island. Reports in 2021 also suggested that a UAE-linked airbase was being built there. The UAE later withdrew its troops from Yemen. The current status of the airbase remains unclear.

With Mayun now under Houthi control, the group has gained a physical position inside one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Security analyst Wolfgang Pusztai said the Houthis now “has the real capability to shut down any maritime traffic through Bab al-Mandeb if they want to”.

Could The Houthi Advance Threaten Ships?

The Houthis have said general shipping in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb will remain safe. However, the group has warned that vessels linked to Saudi Arabia could face a blockade. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree described the strategy as “siege for siege” and “escalation for escalation”.

The concern is that the group has previously attacked commercial vessels in the region. Between November 2023 and mid-2025, the Houthis attacked more than 100 commercial ships in the Red Sea. The group said the attacks targeted vessels linked to Israel or its allies and were carried out in support of Palestinians in Gaza. However, some ships appeared to have no clear connection to Israel or its allies, according to shipping sources cited by Reuters and BBC Verify.

The capture of Mayun could make future attacks easier if the Houthis expand their targets. Pusztai said the group would “be able to use shorter-range missiles rather than long-range artillery to attack the ships”.

“This makes it a very risky endeavour to pass through the strait if the Houthis don’t allow it,” he added.

What Does It Mean For Saudi Arabia And Iran?

The development comes as tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia remain high. Iran has backed the Houthis and has called for an end to Saudi Arabia’s blockade of Yemen. Tehran has also urged both sides to return to negotiations. The capture of Mayun could give the Houthis more leverage in their fight against Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

It could also strengthen Iran’s position in the wider regional conflict. Farea Al-Muslimi, a research fellow at Chatham House, said the development serves both the Houthis’ “domestic” aims and Iran’s negotiating position with the US and the wider international community.

Can The Houthis Hold Mayun Island?

Holding Mayun could prove difficult in the long run. Andreas Krieg, an associate professor at King’s College London, said the Houthis are in a strong position in the short term because they control areas surrounding the island. But he warned that “the island itself is difficult to defend against an amphibious assault in the long run”.

Such an operation, however, “would be a high-risk operation as well”.

“The key will be to hold the coastal areas of the mainland and its hinterland,” Krieg said. The rapid Houthi advance has also exposed weaknesses among government forces. Al-Muslimi pointed to poor coordination and weak arms among the Saudi-backed forces. The Houthis, meanwhile, have spent years building their military capabilities.

Trump Says Houthis ‘Called Us’

US President Donald Trump also commented on the escalating situation during his visit to Ireland. Trump said the Houthis had contacted the US and did not want Washington to intervene.

“They called us,” Trump said.

“They don’t want to fight us, they let us know.”

Trump also said the Houthis were allowing most ships to pass through, adding that there was “just one country” they were unhappy with. He also described Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a “good friend” and said, “everything will work out fine”.

The capture of Mayun, however, puts the Houthis closer to a major global shipping chokepoint. Any wider disruption in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait could have consequences far beyond Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

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Houthis Capture Tiny Mayun Island, Why This Small Rock Could Trouble Saudi Arabia And Global Shipping
Tags: Houthi rebelsHouthis capture Mayun IslandMayun IslandMayun Island YemenPerim Island

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Houthis Capture Tiny Mayun Island, Why This Small Rock Could Trouble Saudi Arabia And Global Shipping
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