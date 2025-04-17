A U.S. citizen from California hijacked a Belizean flight at knifepoint Thursday, injuring three passengers and demanding the plane leave the country. The mid-air standoff ended when a legally armed passenger fatally shot the suspect, triggering a major investigation by Belizean authorities.

Authorities in Belize say a U.S. citizen, Akinyela Sawa Taylor, hijacked a domestic flight at knifepoint on Thursday, injuring three passengers and triggering a deadly confrontation mid-air.

The suspect, identified as a 49-year-old from California, was allegedly attempting to force the plane out of the country. Police say he was fatally shot in the chest by a passenger onboard who was legally armed.

Akinyela Sawa Taylor Pulls Knife, Makes Demands

The small Tropic Air aircraft, carrying 14 passengers—including two Americans—was just preparing for takeoff when chaos erupted.

“Police received information the plane was hijacked by a passenger on board shortly before takeoff,” officials said. Taylor reportedly brandished a knife and demanded the plane be refueled, with the intention of leaving the country.

As the plane circled over the Belize District, nearing fuel exhaustion, tension escalated onboard.

Three Passengers Injured, Hijacker Akinyela Sawa Taylor Shot Dead

Police confirmed that three passengers from Belize suffered knife wounds during the altercation. It remains unclear exactly how the confrontation played out, but officials confirmed the suspect was shot in the chest by a fellow passenger who held a licensed firearm.

By the time the aircraft landed, it was nearly out of fuel.

PASSENGER STABBED TRYING TO FIGHT PLANE HIJACKER A domestic flight from San Pedro was hijacked by a passenger on board. The aircraft continues to move along the coast of Belize. We are not sure what is the motive of the hijacker but we do now that one man was stabbed several… pic.twitter.com/mmeNWEodCQ — Claudia Bryan (@ClaudiaBryan01) April 17, 2025

“We’ve Never Experienced Anything Like This”

The dramatic ordeal sent shockwaves through staff and operations at Philip Goldson International Airport.

“All flights were grounded temporarily, and staff were extremely shaken. We’ve never experienced anything like this,” a source from the airport told Breaking Belize News.

Taylor was reportedly injured, with witnesses stating he had visible wounds and blood on his face as police surrounded the aircraft after landing. His identity was confirmed via a U.S. passport, which was photographed and circulated internally among airport personnel.

Communication Through Texts and Security Questions Raised

Authorities said they were in contact with at least one passenger during the incident, who provided real-time updates via text message while the aircraft was still in the air.

A key concern for investigators now is how Taylor managed to board the aircraft with a knife.

“It is not yet clear how the hijacker was able to get on the plane with a knife,” police said.

Suspect Was Recently Denied Entry

Taylor had reportedly entered Belize earlier in the week, posing as a tourist. However, police revealed he had been refused entry to the country over the weekend—raising further questions about how he was ultimately able to enter and board a domestic flight.

“The suspect was refused entry to the country over the weekend and officials are investigating how he was able to get in,” authorities noted.

The Belize Police Department and the Department of Civil Aviation have launched a joint investigation into the hijacking. Tropic Air, the airline involved, has yet to release a public statement.

