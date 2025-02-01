How A Fight Between A Couple Led To ‘Rushed Mass Exodus’ At Opry Mills Mall In Nashville

A routine afternoon at Opry Mills Mall turned into chaos as a domestic dispute inside a Chili’s restaurant sparked widespread panic, sending shoppers fleeing for safety. What was initially feared to be an active shooter situation was later determined to be an isolated assault, according to police.

A domestic dispute inside the Chili’s restaurant at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville caused widespread panic, leading to a large crowd fleeing the premises, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD). Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the mall around 2:15 p.m., MNPD spokesperson Kristen Mumford stated.

Upon arrival, authorities placed the mall on lockdown, instructing customers and employees to shelter in place. However, after conducting an initial investigation, police determined that the incident stemmed from a domestic assault and found no evidence of gunfire.

Details of the Domestic Dispute at Opry Mills Mall

According to MNPD, the altercation occurred when a woman entered Chili’s and assaulted her boyfriend, who was an employee at the restaurant. The victim was later located and confirmed to be safe, Mumford said.

Police are still investigating whether any weapons were involved in the incident. MNPD’s Domestic Violence detectives will be handling the case further.

Response and Injuries

Kendra Loney, a spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department (NFD), confirmed that while there were no serious injuries, several individuals were assessed for minor injuries and symptoms of heightened anxiety caused by the panic. “Some people suffered fall injuries while trying to escape the area, and others experienced anxiety symptoms, but there were no transports to hospitals,” Loney said.

Shoppers and employees inside the mall described the chaotic scene as panic spread. “We heard people screaming and running through the mall, and the employees were quick to lock the doors and guide us to the back,” Michelle Overcash told WSMV4.

Opry Mills Mall Closure and Investigation

As of now, police are continuing efforts to clear the mall, with all entrances remaining closed. Authorities have evacuated the mall and are ensuring that anyone who may still be inside is aware that it is safe to exit.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has also confirmed that both Opry Mills exits—Exit 11 northbound and southbound—have been closed to assist with the investigation.

Law enforcement and emergency responders remain on-site to secure the area and complete their assessment of the incident.

