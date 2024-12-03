How A Luxury Dior Handbag Mounted Pressure On President Yoon Suk Yeol And Rattled South Korea’s Politics

The martial law declaration by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has deepened a political crisis already inflamed by allegations against First Lady Kim Keon Hee, including the Dior handbag scandal. As public outrage mounts, the presidency faces growing scrutiny over both governance and personal controversies.

In a late-night televised address, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shocked the nation by declaring martial law. He justified the decision as necessary to protect the country from North Korean communist forces and to eliminate so-called anti-state elements.

‘No to martial law’

Following the announcement, the gates to parliament were closed, prompting hundreds of protesters to gather outside. The demonstrators, chanting slogans such as “No to martial law” and “Strike down dictatorship,” were met by police blocking their access to the building.

An opposition leader quickly rallied lawmakers to assemble in parliament to oppose the move. Maority of the Korean parliament members unanimously rejected the martial law declaration, successfully blocking its enactment.

President Yoon Suk Yeol marred by political gridlock

Yoon’s presidency has been marred by political gridlock and scandal. Since the opposition party’s landslide victory in the latest general election, Yoon has struggled to pass his legislative agenda, resorting instead to vetoing opposition-proposed bills. This week, the opposition further undermined Yoon’s administration by slashing budgets proposed by the ruling party—a budget bill that the president cannot veto. Concurrently, the opposition has been pursuing impeachment proceedings against key cabinet members, including the head of the government audit agency, citing failure to investigate allegations against First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

These challenges have been compounded by personal controversies surrounding the first lady. She faces accusations of corruption, influence-peddling, and accepting luxury gifts in violation of anti-graft laws. Critics argue that Yoon’s declaration of martial law represents a desperate “nuclear option” aimed at consolidating control amid escalating political infighting and public discontent.

A luxury handbag scandal that shocked President Yoon Suk Yeol

First Lady Kim Keon Hee has been embroiled in a scandal involving a luxury Christian Dior handbag worth approximately $2,250, gifted to her by U.S.-based pastor Choi Jae-young in September 2022. Choi secretly recorded the exchange using a hidden camera and released the footage through Voice of Seoul, a left-leaning media outlet. He claimed the gift was provided as part of a sting operation, justified in the public interest.

Choi alleged that during an earlier meeting with Kim, she accepted additional luxury items, including Chanel perfume and skincare products valued at $1,340. He also claimed to have overheard Kim interfering in a high-level government appointment during a phone call. South Korean law prohibits public officials and their spouses from accepting gifts exceeding $750 if connected to their official duties. Violations require the recipient to return the gifts and report the matter to anti-corruption authorities. To date, neither Kim nor the presidential office has returned the Dior handbag.

Political fallout of the dior handbag scandal

The revelations intensified scrutiny of the Yoon administration. The Voice of Seoul editor has filed a criminal complaint against both Yoon and Kim, while a prominent civic organization has called for a preliminary investigation by an anti-corruption agency.

This scandal adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding Kim, including allegations of résumé padding, academic plagiarism, stock price manipulation, and benefiting from a rerouted expressway project. The presidential office has largely denied or remained silent on these allegations, further fueling public frustration.

Recent surveys reflect widespread discontent. A Gallup Korea poll showed that 56% of respondents believe Kim should apologize for accepting the handbag, while a separate poll found that nearly 70% of South Koreans think President Yoon should address the matter publicly.

Criticism within the ruling party; President Yoon apologizes publicly

Even members of Yoon’s conservative People Power Party have criticized the first lady. Interim committee member Kim Gyeong-ryul compared her to Marie Antoinette and urged her to apologize. Former Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon, now the party’s interim leader, acknowledged the scandal as a “cause for concern” and emphasized the importance of addressing it from the public’s perspective.

In a rare acknowledgment, President Yoon publicly apologized for the controversies involving his wife. While admitting that her actions could have been better, he argued that some claims had been exaggerated and that she had been unfairly “demonized.” Taking responsibility for the situation, Yoon stated, “It’s all my fault.”

