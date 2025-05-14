Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
How A New US Remittance Tax Could Hurt NRIs Financially

The remittance tax is intended to help fund extended tax breaks and border security measures. The bill also includes increasing the standard deduction and extending the child tax credit to $2,500 through 2028.

How A New US Remittance Tax Could Hurt NRIs Financially

In a move that could hit the wallets of millions of immigrants, the United States is proposing a 5% tax on international money transfers made by non-citizens.


In a move that could hit the wallets of millions of immigrants, the United States is proposing a 5% tax on international money transfers made by non-citizens. The controversial provision, introduced by House Republicans on May 12, 2025, is part of a broader bill to make the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent.

What the Proposed 5% Remittance Tax Means

The proposal, if passed into law, would impose a 5% levy on all remittances sent by non-citizens including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to recipients overseas. For the Indian diaspora, this could bring a major financial shift. India is currently the world’s top recipient of remittances, receiving an estimated $83 billion annually, much of it from the U.S.

If implemented, the tax would mean that for every ₹1 lakh (in dollar equivalent) sent to India, ₹5,000 worth would be deducted by the IRS before the money reaches its destination. This affects remittances used for family support, education, property investments, and healthcare core components of NRIs’ financial responsibilities back home.

Why the US Is Proposing This Tax

The remittance tax is intended to help fund extended tax breaks and border security measures. The bill also includes increasing the standard deduction and extending the child tax credit to $2,500 through 2028. US President Donald Trump, now in his second term, has strongly backed the legislation, calling it “GREAT” and urging quick passage.

Impact on NRIs in the United States

Until now, remittances from the U.S. to other countries were not subject to federal tax. The introduction of a 5% levy marks a sharp reversal in policy and could disrupt financial planning for millions of NRIs. The tax will apply across all legal money transfer methods including banks, online platforms, and NRE/NRO accounts.

For NRIs sending regular funds for household expenses, elder care, or school fees, this added cost could lead to significant budgetary adjustments. Financial institutions and remittance providers will be responsible for collecting the tax at the time of transfer.

The House aims to pass the bill by Memorial Day, May 26, 2025, with hopes of getting it signed into law by July 4, 2025. If passed, the remittance tax could be implemented shortly after making it imperative for NRIs to act quickly.

What NRIs Should Do Now

Experts suggest that NRIs consider sending any large or planned remittances before July to avoid the tax. Additionally, consolidating smaller transfers into fewer, larger ones could help reduce the cumulative impact, though transfers over $10,000 will still be subject to FBAR and FATCA reporting requirements.

Long-term, NRIs may need to revise their financial strategies budgeting for the additional cost, updating tax planning, and maintaining proper documentation of transfers. Exploring alternative methods to support family and investment goals may also become essential.

While the bill is yet to become law, the proposed 5% tax on remittances could reshape how NRIs manage their money. With tight legislative timelines and the possibility of fast implementation, the Indian diaspora in the U.S. must prepare for a new financial reality one where sending money home comes with a notable cost.

5% remittance tax US remittance tax

