How A Washing Machine Reflection Led To A Rapist’s Conviction In South Korea

A South Korean man’s horrific crimes might have gone unpunished—until a washing machine’s plastic lid silently bore witness. The reflection captured in its surface became the key evidence that sealed his fate in court.

A South Korean man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for multiple sexual assault charges after crucial video evidence captured the attack reflected on the lid of a washing machine. The Chuncheon branch of the Seoul High Court convicted the 24-year-old of rape, illegal imprisonment, and indecent assault, according to The Korea Times.

Multiple Instances of Assault and Coercion

The court found the man guilty of raping his then-girlfriend six times between March and April last year. Prosecutors revealed that he confined the victim for several hours and sexually assaulted her after she expressed her desire to end their relationship. The woman had decided to break up with him upon discovering sexually explicit photos and videos of other women on his phone.

At the time of these charges, the defendant was already on trial for previous offenses, including raping a former girlfriend, threatening to release a video of the assault, and engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor in 2022. However, prosecutors struggled to substantiate the second ex-girlfriend’s claims until she provided a key piece of evidence—a 39-minute security camera video, as reported by The Korea Herald.

Washing Machine Reflection Captures Assault

Although only two minutes of the footage clearly showed the man and his ex-girlfriend, it did not directly capture the assault. However, investigators noticed that the crime was reflected on the plastic lid of a washing machine during the remaining 37 minutes. The forensic science department enhanced the video and audio, ultimately confirming the assault.

Initially, the man denied all charges, but upon being confronted with the enhanced footage, he confessed to the crime.

When delivering the verdict in November, a District Court judge strongly criticized the defendant, stating: “The defendant’s crimes are dreadful in nature, and he consistently tried to excuse his actions to the investigators while pursuing legal actions against the victim to pressure her. A heavy punishment is necessary.”

The defendant was originally sentenced to eight years in prison. However, upon appeal, the High Court reduced his sentence to seven years, citing a settlement reached with one of the victims as a mitigating factor.

