Explainer: How Common Are Earthquakes in Myanmar?

Myanmar lies in a region prone to earthquakes, particularly along the Sagaing Fault that runs through the heart of the country

Myanmar lies in a region prone to earthquakes, particularly along the Sagaing Fault that runs through the heart of the country, reports suggest. Earthquakes are relatively more common here compared to neighbouring Thailand, which is not typically considered an earthquake zone. Between 1930 and 1956, six powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or higher were felt near the Sagaing Fault, making this area particularly susceptible to seismic activity, AFP news agency reported, citing the US Geological Survey.

In contrast, Thailand experiences relatively fewer earthquakes, and most of the earthquakes felt there are a result of seismic activity in neighbouring Myanmar. This difference in seismic risk becomes evident when a strong earthquake hits Myanmar and its effects are felt across the border, as was the case recently.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Today’s Myanmar Earthquake: A Closer Look

On March 28, a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar, with its epicentre located about 50 kilometres east of Mandalay. The earthquake caused widespread damage across several cities in Myanmar, as well as in neighbouring Thailand.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The quake was shallow, originating just 10 kilometres below the Earth’s surface, which made its effects more intense. As a result, high-rise buildings in Bangkok swayed, prompting panicked evacuations. While Thailand is not usually known for major earthquakes, the tremor was strong enough to make people in Bangkok rush out of their homes and offices for safety.

Myanmar Earthquake: The Aftermath

In Myanmar, the effects of the earthquake were devastating. On the ground in the capital city of Naypyidaw, scenes of chaos unfolded as the quake struck. At the National Museum, pieces of the ceiling fell, and staff fled the building, some visibly shaken and trying to reach family members, AFP reported. Roads around the city were damaged, with large cracks and buckled surfaces. In nearby areas, such as Mandalay and Yangon, many residents rushed outside as buildings swayed and trembled, reports suggest.

The earthquake also caused a building collapse in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, where a five-storey structure came down. According to the Guardian, at least eight people were reported dead, with many more feared trapped under rubble at the time of writing this report. A construction building in Pyi Gyi Tagon township also collapsed, leaving at least two dead, even as rescuers struggled with limited resources as the local hospital became overwhelmed with casualties.

Wider Damage: Infrastructure and Cultural Heritage

In addition to the tragic loss of life, the earthquake caused significant damage to infrastructure. The Ava Bridge, a historic structure built by the British during colonial times, collapsed, cutting off transportation between Mandalay and Sagaing, the Guardian reported. Videos from Mandalay airport circulating online showed panicked travellers running for safety as ceiling panels and debris fell from above.

The quake also impacted cultural sites, with videos posted on social media showing a mosque in Mandalay heavily damaged by the tremors as rubble and bricks scattered outside. The full extent of the damage remains unclear, but social media footage and initial reports suggest that many buildings in central Myanmar have collapsed or been severely damaged.

Myanmar’s State of Emergency and Aid Challenges

In response to the disaster, Myanmar’s military junta declared a state of emergency across six regions, including Naypyidaw and Mandalay. Notably, Myanmar has been embroiled in a civil conflict since the 2021 coup. This makes it difficult for humanitarian aid to reach those in need, particularly in conflict zones that are not easily accessible. As communication lines are often down in the country, accessing reliable information about the damage becomes challenging.

Impact on Thailand

Thailand also felt the tremors, especially in the northern and central parts of the country. Bangkok, with its densely populated high-rise buildings, experienced significant shaking, with many people fleeing their homes. Residents in cities like Chiang Mai also reported feeling the quake.

ALSO READ: How Massive Myanmar Quakes Prompted Emergency Declaration, Left A Trail Of Widespread Destruction