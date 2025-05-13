How Dangerous Are Pakistan’s Nuclear Weapon? Explained

Hailing the success of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi saluted the Indian armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists, crediting them for showcasing both India’s strength and restraint in a time of crisis.

In a nationally broadcast videoconference address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke firmly and emotionally about the changing face of India’s national security response. Hailing the success of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi saluted the Indian armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists, crediting them for showcasing both India’s strength and restraint in a time of crisis.

The Prime Minister lauded the bravery of Indian soldiers who executed the mission with courage and precision, dedicating their valor to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of the nation. He underlined that the operation was not just a tactical success, but a moral and national affirmation of India’s will to confront terrorism directly and decisively.

After Pahalgam: A Nation Responds with Resolve

Strongly condemning the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where civilians were brutally killed in front of their families, the Prime Minister said the nation was shaken to its core. Innocent lives, he stressed, were taken after being targeted based on their faith—a horrific reminder of the brutality that terrorism represents. The attack, he added, was not only inhuman but also a deliberate provocation aimed at breaking India’s social harmony.

Responding to this, Modi emphasized that every Indian—regardless of political, regional, or communal affiliation—stood together, demanding swift and stern action. He revealed that the government had given full operational freedom to the armed forces, and that terrorist groups now understand the cost of crossing the line, especially when it comes to the dignity and safety of Indian women.

India’s New Security Doctrine: Clear and Uncompromising

In his address, Prime Minister Modi declared Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India’s evolving strategic stance, backed by a clear three-pronged doctrine:

Decisive Retaliation: Any terror attack will be met with a forceful response, executed on India’s terms, striking at the core of terror infrastructure. Zero Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail: India will not be coerced by threats of nuclear escalation and will strike surgically where needed. No Separation Between Terrorists and Their Sponsors: Governments providing safe haven to terrorists will be treated as complicit actors, with no diplomatic distinction.

But How Destructive Are Nuclear Weapons?

1. Rapid Expansion & Tactical Focus

Pakistan is one of the fastest-growing nuclear powers in the world. It reportedly holds between 160 to 170 nuclear warheads, and is developing short-range tactical nuclear weapons (like the Nasr missile) intended for battlefield use against Indian forces. This shift lowers the threshold for nuclear use, increasing the risk of escalation from a conventional conflict to a nuclear exchange.

2. India-Pakistan Tensions

The longstanding hostility with India—especially over Kashmir—makes the threat more acute. Both countries have gone to war multiple times and frequently engage in cross-border skirmishes. A terrorist attack or military miscalculation could spiral into full-scale war, where Pakistan may consider early nuclear use under its “first use” policy if it feels overwhelmed.

3. Risk of Internal Instability

Pakistan faces serious domestic instability, including terrorism, political unrest, and military-civil power struggles. While the military maintains strict control over the nuclear arsenal, the presence of extremist elements within the country raises global concern about potential insider threats or lapses in security protocols.

4. Lack of Transparency

Pakistan is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has historically maintained a high level of secrecy around its nuclear program. This lack of openness limits global oversight and complicates efforts to assess risk or engage in arms control.

5. Nuclear Proliferation Legacy

Pakistan’s nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan was involved in a global proliferation network that sold nuclear technology to North Korea, Iran, and Libya. Although the government claimed to dismantle the network, this history undermines confidence in its non-proliferation commitments.

