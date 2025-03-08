Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
  How Did A Fake Job Offer Lead To An Indian Man's Tragic Death At The Jordan-Israel Border?

How Did A Fake Job Offer Lead To An Indian Man’s Tragic Death At The Jordan-Israel Border?

An Indian man was shot dead by Jordanian soldiers while attempting to cross into Israel, reportedly a victim of a fake job scam that promised a ₹3.5 lakh salary.

How Did A Fake Job Offer Lead To An Indian Man's Tragic Death At The Jordan-Israel Border?


A tragic case of job fraud has come to light as an Indian man from Kerala, Thomas Gabriel Perera, was shot dead by Jordanian soldiers while attempting to enter Israel illegally. His brother-in-law, Edison Charlas, who accompanied him, survived the gunfire and was later repatriated to India after receiving medical treatment.

Perera and Charlas had traveled to Jordan on February 10 on a visitor visa, lured by the promise of a lucrative blue-collar job with a monthly salary of ₹3.5 lakh. However, upon arrival in Amman, they realized they had fallen victim to a fraudulent job scam.

According to reports, the duo had paid ₹2,10,000 to an agent before leaving India and were asked to pay an additional ₹52,289 ($600) after reaching Jordan. Upon realizing that no jobs were available, the agent misled them into believing that better opportunities awaited in Israel and advised them to cross the border illegally.

Their attempted crossing on February 10 turned fatal when Jordanian border forces opened fire, killing Perera on the spot. Charlas, although injured, managed to survive. The two men, both from Kerala, worked as auto-rickshaw drivers before being tricked into the scam.

Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Jordan acknowledged the “unfortunate demise” of an Indian national and confirmed they were in contact with the victim’s family. Efforts were made to transport Perera’s mortal remains back to India.

This case highlights the dangers of illegal immigration and fraudulent job offers that prey on vulnerable job seekers. Authorities urge individuals to verify employment opportunities before making financial commitments.

