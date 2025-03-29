How Did A Michigan Couple’s Vacation Land Them In Prison?

A Michigan couple has been arrested and held without bail in Mexico over allegations of scamming a hospitality company, according to prosecutors. The case, which revolves around a financial dispute with a luxury resort, has sparked concerns and calls for assistance from their family back in the United States.

Arrest at Cancun Airport

Paul Akeo, a 58-year-old Navy veteran, and his wife Christy, 60, were taken into custody on March 4 while passing through customs at Cancun International Airport. The couple had left their home in Spring Arbor, Michigan, to travel to the popular vacation destination but was stopped by authorities shortly after landing.

The arrests were linked to unresolved criminal fraud allegations stemming from their timeshare membership with The Palace Company, a high-end hospitality group operating in Cancun.

Disputed Charges and Alleged Fraud

According to The Palace Company, Mr. Akeo and Ms. Christy disputed 13 charges on their credit cards, totaling approximately $117,000, which they had incurred between 2021 and 2022. The hospitality group claimed that the couple violated their timeshare contract by advertising their accommodations on Facebook and making a staggering “1,570 bookings” for other guests.

The company further accused the couple of “fraudulently disputing legitimate credit card charges and publicly encouraging others to do the same.” As a result, the resort reportedly revoked their benefits and canceled their planned stays.

Couple’s Defense and Family’s Claims

The Akeos maintain that their membership was unfairly terminated after the resort allegedly failed to uphold their agreement, which included preferred pricing and various benefits. They claim they stopped receiving these perks despite holding a valid contract.

The couple took their case to their credit card company, which ultimately ruled in their favor, refunding the disputed charges. Following this, their membership with The Palace Company was officially revoked.

Their children argue that the arrest was an act of “retaliation” for challenging the resort’s charges. Lindsey Hull, the couple’s daughter, told CNN that the case was based on a criminal complaint filed by The Palace Company.

Resort’s Allegations and Court Proceedings

The Attorney General’s Office of Quintana Roo released a statement on March 15, claiming that Ms. Christy actively promoted fraudulent practices against the hotel chain through Facebook. The statement alleges that she encouraged others to dispute charges in the same manner, further aggravating the situation.

Prosecutors in Mexico assert that the couple should remain in custody while legal proceedings unfold. According to reports, The Palace Company has demanded a hefty $250,000 settlement along with a signed nondisclosure agreement, which, according to the family, does not even guarantee the couple’s release.

“They also demanded a public apology from my mom and Paul to be made to The Palace Company. Absolutely sickening,” Ms. Hull said.

Family’s Plea for U.S. Government Intervention

The Akeo family has appealed to U.S. authorities, requesting diplomatic intervention in the case. With the couple still detained and facing an uncertain legal battle in Mexico, their loved ones are urging the American government to step in and help secure their release.

As the legal fight continues, the case has raised questions about timeshare disputes, corporate influence, and the rights of American citizens abroad. The Akeo family remains hopeful that diplomatic pressure will help bring their parents home safely.

