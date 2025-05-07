Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
How Did Indian Army Strategically Pick Terror Hubs In Pakistan For Operation Sindoor?

The carefully planned Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir


In a decisive counter-terror operation named “Operation Sindoor,” Indian armed forces executed precision strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headquarters in Muridke — a location long referred to as Pakistan’s “terror nursery.”

The operation was launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, where 26 civilians were killed by terrorists linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Why Muridke Was a Strategic Target in Operation Sindoor?

Muridke, situated just 40 kilometers from Lahore, has been a well-known hub of terrorist activity for years. The compound spans approximately 200 acres and houses both administrative offices and training camps for Lashkar-e-Taiba and its parent body, Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

The Indian government viewed this site as a critical operational center, making it a high-value target in the offensive.

Other Targets: Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad

In addition to Muridke, Operation Sindoor also struck:

Bahawalpur, the base of Jaish-e-Mohammed, founded by Masood Azhar, who was responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks

Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), known for housing terrorist training facilities

Security analysts emphasized that Bahawalpur’s operational importance and past links to major terror attacks made it another vital target.

Operation Echoes Balakot Strategy With Precision and Restraint

Sources told a leading news channel that several targets hit during Operation Sindoor were previously considered during planning for the 2019 Balakot airstrike, which followed the Pulwama attack. The Ministry of Defence described the strikes as “precise and restrained,” deliberately avoiding any Pakistani military positions.

India’s objective, according to the ministry, was to hold terrorists accountable while maintaining a non-provocative posture. It accused Pakistan of inaction and denial following the Pahalgam killings.

First Tri-Forces Operation Since 1971

Operation Sindoor is significant for being the first coordinated mission involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy since the 1971 Indo-Pak war. This joint-force execution highlights India’s unified military strategy in counter-terrorism efforts.

Following the strikes, Pakistan claimed the right to retaliate and has since violated ceasefire agreements in multiple border areas. According to India’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Pakistani forces fired artillery in the Bhimber Gali sector of the Poonch-Rajouri region.

The Indian Army responded in a calibrated and appropriate manner, maintaining its stance on avoiding unnecessary escalation.

The operation has also impacted international aviation, with global airlines rerouting flights to avoid Pakistani airspace due to heightened tensions.

