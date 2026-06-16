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Home > World News > How Did Jeffrey Epstein Die? Ex-Cellmate Sheds Light On New Details, Recalls Chilling Incidents

How Did Jeffrey Epstein Die? Ex-Cellmate Sheds Light On New Details, Recalls Chilling Incidents

A new investigation claims Jeffrey Epstein may have attempted suicide at least three times before his death in jail in 2019.

Epstein's ex-cellmate sheds new light on details related to the sex offender's death (Photo Credit: X)
Epstein's ex-cellmate sheds new light on details related to the sex offender's death (Photo Credit: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 23:24 IST

New details have emerged about the final weeks of Jeffrey Epstein’s life, with a fresh investigation suggesting there were multiple warning signs before the convicted sex offender was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019. According to a report by The New York Times, Epstein may have attempted to take his own life at least three times before his death. The investigation also found that several nooses and strips of fabric were discovered inside his cell after he was found dead, adding fresh details to one of the most scrutinised deaths in recent years.

As per reports, at the time, Epstein was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Central to the new findings are claims made by former NYPD officer and convicted murderer Nicholas Tartaglione, who briefly shared a cell with Epstein. Tartaglione told investigators that just days before his first known suicide attempt, Epstein allegedly asked him how to make a noose.

Earlier incidents allegedly pointed to growing concerns inside jail

Reports say that, according to Tartaglione, the conversation took place shortly after a judge rejected Epstein’s request for bail and ordered him to remain in custody. He said Epstein had been in jail for only 13 days when the question was asked. Tartaglione further claimed he later witnessed two separate incidents that suggested Epstein was preparing to end his life.

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In one instance, Tartaglione alleged that Epstein tied a bedsheet to a grate near a window inside the cell. In another, he said he woke up in the dark and became suspicious of Epstein’s actions. After looking around, he claimed he found a noose hidden beneath Epstein’s mattress. Tartaglione said he reported both incidents to prison guards, but according to his account, the warnings were not taken seriously and were brushed aside.

New findings revisit July incident and final days

As per reports, another inmate, Peter Bright, later supported Tartaglione’s version of events. The report said Bright recalled Tartaglione telling him about the earlier suicide preparations shortly after Epstein’s death.

The investigation also revisits a July 22, 2019 incident, less than three weeks before Epstein died. Tartaglione said he found Epstein unconscious on the floor of their shared cell. According to The New York Times, Epstein was discovered with an orange fabric noose around his neck.

After that episode, Epstein initially told correctional officers that his cellmate had attacked him. However, prison officials later investigated the allegation and cleared Tartaglione of any involvement, according to an internal prison investigation cited in the report.

Epstein was found deceased on August 10, 2019, in his jail cell. It has been revealed that Epstein had access to some linen items that he was supposed not to have, and a couple of nooses and strips of orange fabric, which can easily make a noose. From the additional information released by the investigators, it can be inferred that there were several red flags before Epstein’s death.

Also Read: Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Was A Putin Admirer? New Docs Reveal His Shocking Desires, Secret Russia Strategies

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How Did Jeffrey Epstein Die? Ex-Cellmate Sheds Light On New Details, Recalls Chilling Incidents
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How Did Jeffrey Epstein Die? Ex-Cellmate Sheds Light On New Details, Recalls Chilling Incidents

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How Did Jeffrey Epstein Die? Ex-Cellmate Sheds Light On New Details, Recalls Chilling Incidents
How Did Jeffrey Epstein Die? Ex-Cellmate Sheds Light On New Details, Recalls Chilling Incidents
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