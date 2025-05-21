How Did LeT Co-Founder Amir Hamza Land Up In Hospital in Lahore? Mysterious Hospitalisation Raises Questions

In a development wrapped in secrecy, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder and chief ideologue Amir Hamza was suddenly hospitalised on Tuesday, sending shockwaves across terror-linked online circles.

In a development wrapped in secrecy, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder and chief ideologue Amir Hamza was suddenly hospitalised on Tuesday, sending shockwaves across terror-linked online circles. The 66-year-old was reportedly injured in a critical incident at his residence and is now under treatment at a military hospital in Lahore, closely guarded by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The exact nature of his injuries remains unknown, and there has been no official statement from authorities in Pakistan. However, chatter on pro-Lashkar Telegram channels suggested the situation was serious, with some calling on followers to “stay strong during the crisis” and insisting the incident was simply “an accident.”

Incident Follows Killing of Another Lashkar Operative

Hamza’s hospitalisation comes just three days after another senior LeT figure, Abu Saifullah, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan. Saifullah, known as a key recruiter for the group, played a significant role in its operations. His sudden death has fueled speculation about internal conflicts, targeted killings, or power struggles within the banned terror outfit.

While there is no direct evidence linking the two events, the timing has raised serious concerns among terror monitoring agencies and intelligence networks.

Who is Amir Hamza?

Amir Hamza is no ordinary figure in Pakistan’s militant circles. Born in Gujranwala in Punjab province, he was declared a global terrorist by the United States in August 2012. He was once an active fighter but later became the voice and face of Lashkar’s propaganda wing.

Close to Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed and Abdul Rehman Makki—both of whom are UN-designated terrorists—Hamza served on LeT’s powerful central committee and was a key ideologue of the group. Over the years, he rose through the ranks and eventually headed the outfit’s publication division.

“He also headed publication division of Lashkar and wrote books like Qafila Da’wat aur Shahadat (Caravan of Proselytizing and Martyrdom), Shahrah-e-Bahisht (The Road to Paradise),” said a source familiar with the group’s operations.

Involved in Propaganda, Previously Active in India

Before taking charge of Lashkar’s messaging and propaganda efforts, Hamza was part of its militant wing and operated in India in the early 2000s. Intelligence reports have linked him and Saifullah to the 2005 attack on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, one of the earliest terror strikes in southern India.

He was eventually pulled back from direct militant operations and reassigned to manage the group’s ideological messaging—an area where he became highly influential. His writings were widely circulated in LeT-affiliated publications and served to recruit and radicalize youth for the jihadi cause.

Fake Outfit, Real Influence

In 2018, after a ban on Lashkar and its charitable front Jamat-ud-Dawah, Hafiz Saeed reportedly had Hamza set up a new organisation called Jaish-e-Manqafa. At the time, this move sparked speculation about internal divisions in Lashkar’s leadership. However, it later appeared to be a strategy to bypass the restrictions imposed on the parent group.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, Hamza held multiple roles within the LeT network, including maintaining ties with other terror outfits under Saeed’s instructions. “Hamza has led an LeT-associated charity and was also an officer and member of a Lashkar’s university trust that was led by Saeed,” the department noted.

Key Role in Lashkar’s Operations

Beyond writing and publishing, Hamza was reportedly involved in operational matters as well. The U.S. government’s website says, “Hamza’s responsibilities as of mid-2010 included publishing propaganda on behalf of Lashkar. Hamza has served as editor of an LeT weekly newspaper and was also contributing articles to the LeT publication.”

The website also says, “Hamza was also one of three LeT terrorists designated to negotiate the release of detained Lashkar members and also served as the head of LeT’s ‘special campaigns’ department.”

Security Tight, Silence from Officials

For now, there is no official confirmation on Hamza’s condition or what exactly led to his injuries. The fact that he was admitted to a military hospital under ISI protection only adds to the secrecy. Intelligence sources are watching closely to see if this signals a larger shake-up within the LeT ranks—or if it’s part of a broader power shift in Pakistan’s terror infrastructure.

While pro-LeT supporters online insist everything is under control, the silence from the group’s senior leaders suggests there may be more to the story.

