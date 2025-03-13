How Did Pakistan Forces Rescue Passengers In The Balochistan Train Hijack? A Timeline Of Events

The tense silence aboard the Jaffar Express was shattered by gunfire as Pakistani security forces stormed the hijacked train, eliminating all 33 separatist militants and rescuing hundreds of passengers.

The tense silence aboard the Jaffar Express was shattered by gunfire as Pakistani security forces stormed the hijacked train.

The tense silence aboard the Jaffar Express was shattered by gunfire as Pakistani security forces stormed the hijacked train, eliminating all 33 separatist militants and rescuing hundreds of passengers. The violent standoff, which lasted more than a day, was marked by explosions, hostage threats, and a heavy exchange of gunfire, leaving a tragic toll of 21 passengers and four security personnel dead.

The Beginning of the Crisis

The ordeal began when militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched an attack on the train in Balochistan, demanding the release of political prisoners. As part of their assault, they blew up railway tracks and fired rockets at the train, which was carrying 440 passengers from Quetta in Balochistan to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pakistani authorities described the attack as one of the most brutal in recent times, as the militants, some wearing suicide vests, positioned themselves among the terrified passengers.

Final Assault by Special Forces

As the situation escalated, Pakistani special forces launched a well-planned counteroffensive. Military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated, “Today we freed a large number of people, including women and children … The final operation was carried out with great care.” He confirmed that no civilians were killed during the final stage of the operation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pakistani military forces, aided by the air force and ground troops, methodically moved through each train compartment, eliminating militants while ensuring civilian safety. Junior Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry reported that around 70 to 80 militants were involved in the attack, making it a highly coordinated assault.

Fear and Chaos Among Passengers

Survivors of the attack recalled the horror they endured. Muhammad Ashraf, a 75-year-old passenger, described the moment of the attack: “I heard a loud explosion in the mountainous area, shaking all the carriages.”

The BLA, which claimed responsibility for the attack, had earlier warned that it would start executing hostages if its demands were not met within 48 hours. The group had claimed to be holding 214 people, including security personnel. Before the military’s final assault, the group falsely claimed to have killed 50 passengers.

The Rising Insurgency in Balochistan

The BLA is one of the largest militant groups operating in Balochistan, a region bordering Afghanistan and Iran. Baloch militant groups argue that they are fighting for a greater share of the region’s natural resources, which they say are unfairly controlled by the central government.

In recent months, Baloch insurgents have intensified their attacks, adopting new tactics to target Pakistani military and infrastructure projects, causing heavy casualties. Experts believe the ongoing conflict in Balochistan will continue to pose a significant security challenge for the country.

Aftermath and Future Security Measures

Following the siege, authorities have vowed to tighten security measures to prevent similar attacks in the future. The Pakistani government has also reaffirmed its commitment to combating militancy in the region.

While the immediate threat was neutralized, the attack highlights the persistent unrest in Balochistan and the continuing struggle between separatist militants and state forces. As tensions remain high, the question of peace in the volatile region remains uncertain.