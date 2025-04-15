Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Watch How Elephants at San Diego Safari Park Formed an ‘Alert Circle’ During California’s Earthquake

Watch How Elephants at San Diego Safari Park Formed an ‘Alert Circle’ During California’s Earthquake

When a 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California, the African elephants at San Diego Zoo Safari Park didn’t panic — they protected. Led by matriarchs Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi, the herd instinctively formed a defensive “alert circle” around their youngest, showcasing nature’s quiet wisdom amid chaos.

Watch How Elephants at San Diego Safari Park Formed an ‘Alert Circle’ During California’s Earthquake

During a 5.2 quake, elephants at San Diego Zoo Safari Park formed a protective circle around calves, showing instinct and unity.


As the ground rumbled beneath them during a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on Monday, the African elephants at San Diego Zoo Safari Park responded with an extraordinary show of instinct and unity. Elder elephants Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi quickly sprang into action, forming a tight “alert circle” around the youngest members of their herd — a defensive behavior used in the wild to shield calves from threats.

“It’s a natural protective behavior,” explained Mindy Albright, curator of mammals at the zoo, who spoke to the LA Times. “The older elephants encircle the younger ones to keep them safe. In the wild, this could happen in response to predators, fighting among elephants, or even human presence.”

Earthquake Triggers Elephant Herd’s Protective Response

The moment was captured on video by the Safari Park, located in Escondido, as seismic waves from the earthquake reverberated across Southern California. The quake, which struck around 10 a.m., visibly startled the animals. In the footage, the adult elephants quickly close ranks, surrounding the younger elephants in the center of the enclosure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The herd remained in this protective stance for roughly four minutes before dispersing the formation. Though they moved out of the circle, they stayed close to one another, still alert and watchful.

Elephants’ Social Structure on Full Display

The herd’s response wasn’t just instinct — it was also a clear reflection of the deep social bonds and sophisticated communication elephants share.

Ndlula and Umngani, both 35, and Khosi, 18, acted as protectors. Meanwhile, seven-year-old half-siblings Zuli and Mkhaya were among those shielded during the alert circle.

Why Elephants Form Alert Circles

In their natural habitats, African elephants — who can live 60 to 70 years in the wild — rely on complex family structures to ensure survival. The alert circle, Albright said, is a critical part of that. It’s not just physical — elephants also use sound to coordinate and communicate in moments of danger.

“They use infrasonic rumbles, which humans can’t hear, to send messages over long distances,” Albright explained. “This kind of communication helps alert others to threats, and older elephants usually decide whether the herd should flee, investigate, or return to normal behavior.”

Not the First Time: Echoes of 2010 Baja Earthquake

This isn’t the first time the elephants at San Diego Zoo Safari Park have responded in this way. In 2010, when a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Baja California and tremors reached the region, the elephants formed a similar alert circle.

The consistency in their behavior speaks volumes about the deep-rooted instincts of these animals — instincts that serve not only to protect the youngest among them but also to maintain cohesion and safety within the herd during times of uncertainty.

Also Read: 8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Inhaling Deodorant in Deadly Social Media Challenge

Filed under

Alert Circle California’s Earthquake elephants Ndlula Elephants San Diego Safari Park Alert Circle Khosi Umngani

newsx

Swiggy Joins Hands With Labour Ministry In Landmark Deal To Boost Job Opportunities
CDC report shows autism d

Autism Diagnoses In US Reach Record High, CDC Report Finds
U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff

‘We Finally Got an Answer’: U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff Says Putin’s Demands for Peace Are...
newsx

Afghanistan To Face Healthcare Crisis By The End Of This Year: WHO
During a 5.2 quake, eleph

Watch How Elephants at San Diego Safari Park Formed an ‘Alert Circle’ During California’s Earthquake
newsx

‘I Felt Like Toilet Paper’: A Singaporean Frustrated Employee Chooses Toilet Paper For Resignation
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Swiggy Joins Hands With Labour Ministry In Landmark Deal To Boost Job Opportunities

Swiggy Joins Hands With Labour Ministry In Landmark Deal To Boost Job Opportunities

Autism Diagnoses In US Reach Record High, CDC Report Finds

Autism Diagnoses In US Reach Record High, CDC Report Finds

‘We Finally Got an Answer’: U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff Says Putin’s Demands for Peace Are Now Clear in Emerging Russia-Ukraine Deal

‘We Finally Got an Answer’: U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff Says Putin’s Demands for Peace Are...

Afghanistan To Face Healthcare Crisis By The End Of This Year: WHO

Afghanistan To Face Healthcare Crisis By The End Of This Year: WHO

‘I Felt Like Toilet Paper’: A Singaporean Frustrated Employee Chooses Toilet Paper For Resignation

‘I Felt Like Toilet Paper’: A Singaporean Frustrated Employee Chooses Toilet Paper For Resignation

Entertainment

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame Me For Everything

AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?