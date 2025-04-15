Watch How Elephants at San Diego Safari Park Formed an ‘Alert Circle’ During California’s Earthquake

When a 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California, the African elephants at San Diego Zoo Safari Park didn’t panic — they protected. Led by matriarchs Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi, the herd instinctively formed a defensive “alert circle” around their youngest, showcasing nature’s quiet wisdom amid chaos.

As the ground rumbled beneath them during a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on Monday, the African elephants at San Diego Zoo Safari Park responded with an extraordinary show of instinct and unity. Elder elephants Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi quickly sprang into action, forming a tight “alert circle” around the youngest members of their herd — a defensive behavior used in the wild to shield calves from threats.

“It’s a natural protective behavior,” explained Mindy Albright, curator of mammals at the zoo, who spoke to the LA Times. “The older elephants encircle the younger ones to keep them safe. In the wild, this could happen in response to predators, fighting among elephants, or even human presence.”

Earthquake Triggers Elephant Herd’s Protective Response

The moment was captured on video by the Safari Park, located in Escondido, as seismic waves from the earthquake reverberated across Southern California. The quake, which struck around 10 a.m., visibly startled the animals. In the footage, the adult elephants quickly close ranks, surrounding the younger elephants in the center of the enclosure.

The herd remained in this protective stance for roughly four minutes before dispersing the formation. Though they moved out of the circle, they stayed close to one another, still alert and watchful.

Stronger together 🐘 Elephants have the unique ability to feel sounds through their feet and formed an “alert circle” during the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California this morning. This behavior is a natural response to perceived threats to protect the herd. pic.twitter.com/LqavOKHt6k — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) April 14, 2025

Elephants’ Social Structure on Full Display

The herd’s response wasn’t just instinct — it was also a clear reflection of the deep social bonds and sophisticated communication elephants share.

Ndlula and Umngani, both 35, and Khosi, 18, acted as protectors. Meanwhile, seven-year-old half-siblings Zuli and Mkhaya were among those shielded during the alert circle.

Why Elephants Form Alert Circles

In their natural habitats, African elephants — who can live 60 to 70 years in the wild — rely on complex family structures to ensure survival. The alert circle, Albright said, is a critical part of that. It’s not just physical — elephants also use sound to coordinate and communicate in moments of danger.

“They use infrasonic rumbles, which humans can’t hear, to send messages over long distances,” Albright explained. “This kind of communication helps alert others to threats, and older elephants usually decide whether the herd should flee, investigate, or return to normal behavior.”

Not the First Time: Echoes of 2010 Baja Earthquake

This isn’t the first time the elephants at San Diego Zoo Safari Park have responded in this way. In 2010, when a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Baja California and tremors reached the region, the elephants formed a similar alert circle.

The consistency in their behavior speaks volumes about the deep-rooted instincts of these animals — instincts that serve not only to protect the youngest among them but also to maintain cohesion and safety within the herd during times of uncertainty.

