Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  • How Elon Musk’s SpaceX Secured a $5.9 Billion US Government Contract

How Elon Musk’s SpaceX Secured a $5.9 Billion US Government Contract

SpaceX, led by White House adviser Elon Musk, has secured a $5.9 billion contract from the US government to launch military satellites, strengthening its hold on the national security space sector. The deal, part of a broader $13.7 billion investment, raises questions about the intersection of business and politics.

How Elon Musk’s SpaceX Secured a $5.9 Billion US Government Contract

SpaceX wins a $5.9B US military contract for satellite launches, reinforcing its role in national security and sparking political debates.


SpaceX, the private aerospace company founded by entrepreneur and White House adviser Elon Musk, has been awarded a multibillion-dollar contract by the US government to launch military satellites into space. The contract, valued at approximately $5.9 billion, was announced by the US Space Force on Saturday.

Government Investment in Space Launches

The US government has allocated significant funds to bolster its national security space missions. Alongside SpaceX, United Launch Services received a contract worth $5.4 billion, while Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, secured a $2.4 billion contract.

In total, the agreements cover 54 planned launches scheduled between now and 2029. SpaceX is set to handle 28 of these missions, reinforcing its dominant position in the US commercial space sector.

According to a statement from the US Space Force, the contracts are essential for maintaining national security and ensuring continued access to space.

“The result is assured access to space for our national security missions, which increases the military’s readiness,” the Space Force noted in its announcement.

SpaceX Expanding its Influence

SpaceX has already established itself as a key player in the space industry, regularly launching missions for NASA and various commercial clients. This latest contract further cements the company’s role in both commercial and military space operations.

Beyond his role at SpaceX, Musk is also actively involved in President Donald Trump’s administration, where he has been tasked with identifying potential cost-cutting measures across government agencies, including the military.

Despite concerns about potential conflicts of interest, Trump has publicly stated that Musk is not receiving any financial advantages due to his government role. However, the awarding of such a significant contract to SpaceX is likely to fuel ongoing discussions about the intersection of business and politics.

