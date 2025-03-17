How Is China’s Rise An Obstacle For India’s Effort To Lead Global South? Army Chief General Reflects

India faces a growing strategic challenge as China continues to rise as a dominant economic and military power, according to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

India faces a growing strategic challenge as China continues to rise as a dominant economic and military power, according to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. Speaking at the Gen Bipin Rawat Memorial Lecture in Delhi on Sunday, he stated that China’s expansion “adds complexity, creates competition, and hampers” India’s role as a natural leader for the Global South.

China and Pakistan: A Growing Threat

General Dwivedi also made a veiled reference to the increasing military cooperation between China and Pakistan, describing their “near absolute collusivity” as an added security concern. On March 8, he had emphasized that “there is a high degree of collusivity, which must be accepted.”

“What it means, as far as I am concerned, is that the two-front threat is a reality,” he said, highlighting the challenge India faces along its northern and western borders.

He further warned about the dangers of getting caught in what is known as the “Thucydides Trap,” a historical concept referring to the conflict between an established power and a rising power. “Can we as a nation with compelling requirements in the social sector afford to be drawn into this trap? At the same time, can we overlook the fact that we live in an extremely volatile neighbourhood?”

Quoting General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, he reminded the audience: “When you have unsettled borders to your north and west, you don’t know which side the battle will commence and where it will end. So, you should be prepared for both fronts.”

Changing Global Security Dynamics

General Dwivedi also spoke about the recent geopolitical conflicts, mentioning that in 2025, the world is still dealing with the aftermath of wars in Ukraine and Gaza. “The turmoil is also interspersed with a number of ongoing sub-national conflicts and certain common threats to global peace, which is increasingly challenged by terrorism, radicalisation, mass cyber attacks, and a certain shift from democracy to authoritarianism,” he said.

He pointed out that the global balance of power is shifting, with China investing in its Belt and Road Initiative across Asia, Africa, and Europe. Meanwhile, the United States is strengthening alliances such as AUKUS and the Quad to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. Europe is also navigating its stance, balancing human rights policies with diplomatic ties to China and the US while struggling with its relationship with Russia.

Africa is also emerging as a key player, with the Global South increasingly demanding a “multipolar world that reflects diverse interests,” he added.

India’s Role in the Changing World Order

In this evolving landscape, General Dwivedi reiterated that India’s strategic approach has shifted. “The rise of China as a dominant economic and strategic force also adds complexity, creates competition, and hampers India’s efforts to be the natural lead for the Global South.”

He noted that India’s policy of non-alignment has evolved into “multi-alignment,” allowing the country to engage dynamically with multiple global players. “India’s international posture is now more dynamic and assertive, acknowledging not only its growing capability but also the expectations the world has of it,” he said.

Need for a New Security Strategy

Highlighting the importance of adapting to modern security challenges, General Dwivedi stressed that “doing more and doing better is no longer enough. We need to do things differently, and that means thinking differently. Enhancing security today requires reimagining.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a “Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said, “Herein lies an opportunity for us to seek our rightful place in the emerging global security scenario.”

“We understand that security is about wholesome capability to wage war and deter war,” he added, explaining that deterrence today goes beyond military power. “It is DIME-T (Diplomatic, Information, Military, Economic, and Technology) deterrence we are talking about, not military deterrence alone.”

Technology: The New Currency of Deterrence

General Dwivedi also emphasized the increasing role of technology in global security. “To further add to the traditional deterrence, I believe that technological prowess has probably become the new currency of deterrence. Data has become the new capital of trade and security,” he said.

He also highlighted the risks associated with the growing militarization of space, particularly due to China’s actions. “The increased militarization of space, again led by China, increases orbital debris risk,” he warned.

Concluding his speech, the Army Chief called for a strong military-civil fusion, a self-reliant defense industrial base, and an inclusive approach that involves citizen participation in national security. “Healthy military-civil fusion, an Aatmanirbhar defense industrial base, dual-use assets at the national level, well-informed and empowered decision-makers of the DIME framework, and an inclusive approach for citizen warriors play a pivotal role.”