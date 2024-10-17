How Israel’s Pager Trick Fooled Hezbollah in Lebanon: New Details Revealed

A covert Israeli plan aimed at weakening Hezbollah took an alarming turn this year when weaponized pagers were revealed to contain explosives

A covert Israeli plan aimed at weakening Hezbollah took an alarming turn this year when weaponized pagers, smuggled into Lebanon, were revealed to contain hidden explosives. The sophisticated devices, disguised as ordinary communication tools, delivered a deadly surprise to Hezbollah operatives, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militia. This clandestine operation showcased not only Israel’s intelligence prowess but also the meticulous planning behind such missions, designed to infiltrate Hezbollah’s ranks and inflict serious damage without immediate detection.

The Hidden Explosive Plot

At the heart of this operation were seemingly ordinary pagers, which arrived in Lebanon earlier this year. However, these devices were far from innocent. According to a report by Reuters, which cited a source with intimate knowledge of the operation, the pagers contained batteries embedded with plastic explosives—a key part of Israel’s strategy to destabilize Hezbollah from within.

The explosive device was ingeniously hidden within the battery, featuring six grams of PETN (pentaerythritol tetranitrate), a highly powerful plastic explosive. The PETN was concealed between two battery cells, with a flammable strip functioning as a detonator. The bomb was cleverly disguised within a black plastic sleeve and a metal casing, and its non-standard detonator made it impossible to detect by X-ray machines. This meant that when Hezbollah scanned the devices upon receiving them in February, they found nothing alarming.

Despite noticing that the batteries were draining faster than usual, Hezbollah dismissed the issue as a minor inconvenience. The group continued to distribute the pagers, unaware of the lethal threat they carried, until the moment the devices were triggered.

The Explosive Consequences

On September 17, the hidden plot unfolded in tragic fashion. Thousands of the weaponized pagers, scattered across Hezbollah strongholds, detonated almost simultaneously. Most of the explosions occurred just after the pagers emitted a beep, signaling the receipt of an incoming message. The results were devastating: 39 people lost their lives, and over 3,400 others were injured, many suffering severe eye damage, abdominal wounds, or the loss of fingers. The close proximity of many operatives to the pagers at the moment of detonation exacerbated the impact.

The following day saw yet another wave of attacks, this time involving walkie-talkies that had been similarly rigged with explosives. The second strike reinforced the scope and sophistication of Israel’s operation, dealing a significant blow to Hezbollah and further destabilizing the group’s internal communications network.

How Israel Pulled Off the Operation

One of the most remarkable aspects of the operation was the elaborate backstory Israel’s agents created to ensure the weaponized pagers went undetected. Given Hezbollah’s strict procurement procedures, the fake devices had to pass rigorous inspections. A former Israeli intelligence officer, speaking to Reuters, explained that if nothing unusual was found during such checks, it would raise suspicion. To avoid this, the agents fabricated a highly detailed cover story for the pagers and their batteries.

The pagers, dubbed the AR-924 model, were falsely marketed as products from a legitimate Taiwanese company called Gold Apollo. The batteries, labeled LI-BT783, were presented as standard lithium-ion packs, similar to those used in common consumer electronics. However, the battery model itself did not exist on the market—an anomaly that Israeli intelligence worked hard to conceal.

To make the product appear legitimate, Israeli operatives created fake online stores, web pages, and social media posts, ensuring that if Hezbollah conducted background checks, they would find enough information to believe the devices were genuine. The meticulous attention to detail allowed the agents to maintain the illusion and successfully infiltrate Hezbollah’s supply chain.

A Long-Running Operation with a Significant Weak Link

Although the operation succeeded in causing massive damage to Hezbollah, it was not without its challenges. The biggest weak link in the operation was the unusual power drain noticed by Hezbollah operatives. The explosive materials hidden inside the battery pack took up space, reducing the pager’s battery life. Despite this, Hezbollah continued to use the pagers for months before the deadly explosions occurred.

The discovery of the hidden explosives, and the success of the operation, revealed the lengths to which Israel is willing to go in its covert operations against Hezbollah. The carefully constructed backstory, the undetectable explosive design, and the simultaneous detonation of thousands of devices highlight Israel’s continued effort to weaken its regional adversaries through highly sophisticated means.

Bringing the Middle East Closer to Conflict

The pager bomb operation is not an isolated incident but rather part of an ongoing, long-running conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. This particular mission, however, brought the region closer to an all-out confrontation. The significant loss of life and the disruption to Hezbollah’s operations were a clear demonstration of Israel’s capability to conduct covert operations deep within enemy territory.

The use of disguised weapons, such as the pager bombs, signals a shift towards more covert and indirect tactics in Israel’s strategy against Hezbollah. While the operation succeeded in causing significant damage to Hezbollah, it also raised the stakes in a region already fraught with tension. As both sides prepare for potential future confrontations, this covert attack may well be remembered as a turning point in the escalating conflict between Israel and its Iranian-backed adversaries.

In conclusion, the weaponized pager operation not only highlights Israel’s technological ingenuity but also underscores the complexity of modern warfare, where even everyday objects can be turned into deadly tools of conflict.

