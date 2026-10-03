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Home > World News > How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work: Houses Rise Off Their Foundations Within Seconds When Tremors Strike

How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work: Houses Rise Off Their Foundations Within Seconds When Tremors Strike

Japan is testing earthquake protection technology that lifts homes about 3 centimetres above their foundations using airbags, reducing ground movement impact while experts question its timing, cost and limitations.

How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work
How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 13:43 IST

Imagine a quiet evening in a Japanese living room. Suddenly the ground begins to shake. Instead of cracking walls and falling shelves, the whole house rises quietly off its foundation. Japan, one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, is testing exactly that idea. If buildings are what put people in danger during quakes, why not lift them out of harm’s way?

The Idea Behind the Technology

The concept comes from Air Danshin Systems Inc. Under normal conditions, the house rests on a deflated airbag set beneath it. Nothing looks unusual, and life goes on as usual.

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What Happens When the Tremor Hits?

Seismic sensors keep watch. At the first sign of shaking, they trigger a high-speed air compressor, and the airbag fills within seconds. The house is raised roughly 3 centimetres above its foundation, which separates it from the ground movement below. Once the shaking stops, the airbag deflates and the house settles back into place, reportedly undamaged.

The Wine Glass Test

To prove it works, the company ran a live shake table demonstration. A prototype home was furnished with people, tables, chairs and even glasses of wine, then subjected to simulated tremors. According to reports, nobody lost their balance, and not a drop of wine spilled. The system can be fitted to new buildings of suitable weight and structure, and also added to existing homes.

Experts Urge Caution

Not everyone is fully convinced. Deke Smith, executive director of the Building Seismic Safety Council, has suggested the system may offer more comfort than certainty. Experts point to several open questions:

  • Limited lift: Earthquakes often involve movement in many directions, and a 3 cm rise may not always be enough.
  • Timing: If the most violent jolt comes at the very start, the house could be hit before the airbag inflates.
  • Unpredictable quakes: Some begin strong while others build slowly, so sensor timing is critical.
  • Other disasters: A raised house may be more exposed to tornadoes or tsunamis.

Price and Early Adopters

Each system costs about 3 million yen, or roughly $37,000, a heavy sum for most families. Even so, 88 Japanese homes were reported to be slated for retrofitting, which will turn them into real-world test cases. Smith has said that building some of these systems is how the technology will keep improving, and that it could someday become one useful part of a larger solution.

What Comes Next

Will real earthquakes prove what the laboratory showed? Can the cost fall far enough for ordinary homeowners? And could a house that hovers for a few seconds change how the world builds in seismic zones?

For now, Japan’s floating homes are not a perfect shield. They are a bold experiment, and the next major tremor may answer the biggest question.

Also Read: Spent Rs 6 Lakh on Coach Bags for Girlfriend, Man Says He Was Dumped After Showering Her With Expensive Gifts, Story Goes Viral

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How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work: Houses Rise Off Their Foundations Within Seconds When Tremors Strike
Tags: japanJapan Earthquakejapan earthquake free houseJapan newsWorld news

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How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work: Houses Rise Off Their Foundations Within Seconds When Tremors Strike

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How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work: Houses Rise Off Their Foundations Within Seconds When Tremors Strike
How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work: Houses Rise Off Their Foundations Within Seconds When Tremors Strike
How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work: Houses Rise Off Their Foundations Within Seconds When Tremors Strike
How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work: Houses Rise Off Their Foundations Within Seconds When Tremors Strike
How Japan’s Earthquake-Proof ‘Floating Homes’ Work: Houses Rise Off Their Foundations Within Seconds When Tremors Strike

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