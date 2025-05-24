How Kate Wilson Discovered That Her Partner Was An Undercover Spy ?

When Kate Wilson first met “Mark Stone” at a Nottingham activist gathering in 2003, she had no reason to suspect that the man she would fall in love with was not who he claimed to be.

When Kate Wilson first met “Mark Stone” at a Nottingham activist gathering in 2003, she had no reason to suspect that the man she would fall in love with was not who he claimed to be. Their romance, which lasted over a year, seemed genuine—built on shared interests, emotional confessions, and trust. But the truth, as she would discover years later, was devastating.

“Mark Stone” was in fact Mark Kennedy, an undercover police officer deployed by the now-defunct National Public Order Intelligence Unit (NPOIU). His assignment was to infiltrate activist groups under a false identity. Wilson became one of the many women who unknowingly entered intimate relationships with undercover operatives during the operation that spanned decades.

Speaking at the Hay Festival, Wilson recounted the betrayal and the long road to justice. “He even liked country music—something rare in our circles. He’d speak emotionally about growing up with a single mother in Battersea. But it was all made up,” she said.

Even after their romantic relationship ended, they remained in touch. Kennedy visited her in Barcelona and Berlin, keeping the lie alive. The truth came crashing down years later when another woman—also a victim—called Wilson to reveal that Kennedy had been an officer all along.

The fallout was not just personal. In 2021, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal ruled that both the Metropolitan Police and the National Police Chiefs’ Council had violated Wilson’s human rights. She was awarded £229,471 in damages. Her case became one of the most high-profile in the ongoing public inquiry into the “spycops” scandal—an operation that spanned from 1968 to 2010 and affected dozens of lives.

“There is a fundamental problem with secret policing,” Wilson said during her talk at the festival. “You give someone a false name, a mask, and no accountability—horrific things happen.”

Now an author, Wilson’s book Disclosure: Unravelling the Spycops File explores her experience and the broader consequences of unchecked covert surveillance. While she says she’s healing, she acknowledges the damage done. “I wore my distrust like a badge of honour. But I’ve come to realise you can’t build a community without trust.”

Police authorities have since claimed that undercover operations have changed significantly, with more oversight and stricter guidelines. Still, for Wilson and the many others impacted, the wounds remain a stark reminder of the human cost of hidden agendas.

