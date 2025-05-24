Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • How Kate Wilson Discovered That Her Partner Was An Undercover Spy ?

How Kate Wilson Discovered That Her Partner Was An Undercover Spy ?

When Kate Wilson first met “Mark Stone” at a Nottingham activist gathering in 2003, she had no reason to suspect that the man she would fall in love with was not who he claimed to be.

How Kate Wilson Discovered That Her Partner Was An Undercover Spy ?


When Kate Wilson first met “Mark Stone” at a Nottingham activist gathering in 2003, she had no reason to suspect that the man she would fall in love with was not who he claimed to be. Their romance, which lasted over a year, seemed genuine—built on shared interests, emotional confessions, and trust. But the truth, as she would discover years later, was devastating.

“Mark Stone” was in fact Mark Kennedy, an undercover police officer deployed by the now-defunct National Public Order Intelligence Unit (NPOIU). His assignment was to infiltrate activist groups under a false identity. Wilson became one of the many women who unknowingly entered intimate relationships with undercover operatives during the operation that spanned decades.

Speaking at the Hay Festival, Wilson recounted the betrayal and the long road to justice. “He even liked country music—something rare in our circles. He’d speak emotionally about growing up with a single mother in Battersea. But it was all made up,” she said.

Even after their romantic relationship ended, they remained in touch. Kennedy visited her in Barcelona and Berlin, keeping the lie alive. The truth came crashing down years later when another woman—also a victim—called Wilson to reveal that Kennedy had been an officer all along.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The fallout was not just personal. In 2021, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal ruled that both the Metropolitan Police and the National Police Chiefs’ Council had violated Wilson’s human rights. She was awarded £229,471 in damages. Her case became one of the most high-profile in the ongoing public inquiry into the “spycops” scandal—an operation that spanned from 1968 to 2010 and affected dozens of lives.

“There is a fundamental problem with secret policing,” Wilson said during her talk at the festival. “You give someone a false name, a mask, and no accountability—horrific things happen.”

Now an author, Wilson’s book Disclosure: Unravelling the Spycops File explores her experience and the broader consequences of unchecked covert surveillance. While she says she’s healing, she acknowledges the damage done. “I wore my distrust like a badge of honour. But I’ve come to realise you can’t build a community without trust.”

Police authorities have since claimed that undercover operations have changed significantly, with more oversight and stricter guidelines. Still, for Wilson and the many others impacted, the wounds remain a stark reminder of the human cost of hidden agendas.

Must Read: Flight Operations Impacted Due Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR, Indigo Issues Travel Advisory

Filed under

Undercover Spy

A digitally altered image

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions
Cities across the U.S. ar

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death
In a tragic road accident

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti
South Korean presidential

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline
Russia announced its troo

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season