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Home > World News > How Kerala Medical Student Died In Uzbekistan: Family Claims She Was Tortured Before Death

How Kerala Medical Student Died In Uzbekistan: Family Claims She Was Tortured Before Death

Kerala Police have registered a murder case in the death of a 22-year-old Indian medical student in Uzbekistan after her family alleged she was brutally assaulted before being killed.

Indian student killed in Uzbekistan (Image: X)
Indian student killed in Uzbekistan (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 22:44 IST

A week after a 22-year-old Indian medical student died under mysterious circumstances in Uzbekistan, Kerala Police have registered a murder case after her family alleged that she was brutally assaulted before her death. The FIR was lodged at Haripad police station on Wednesday after the victim’s parents approached the District Police Chief. Police have also conducted a second postmortem at Alappuzha Medical College as part of the investigation. While authorities in Uzbekistan have reportedly arrested the accused, the family wants an independent probe in India and has demanded that he be brought back to face legal action here.

Kerala police begin parallel probe as Uzbekistan investigation moves ahead

Reportedly, the case has taken a fresh turn after Kayamkulam DySP Binukumar T said Kerala Police are legally empowered to register a case even if the alleged crime took place outside India. Explaining the legal position, he told PTI, “Even though the crime occurred in Uzbekistan, there are provisions to register a case here. If the police there prosecute the accused, we will close the case. If no legal action is taken there, we will pursue the case further.”

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Police said they will now coordinate with authorities in Uzbekistan through the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to find out the status of the investigation there. Binukumar said reports suggest the accused has already been taken into custody. “There are reports that the accused has been arrested there. We will proceed through the Ministry of External Affairs to obtain details of the case and the action being taken by the authorities in Uzbekistan,” he said.

Family wants Uzbekistan case probed in India, seeks accused’s return

The victim’s family has urged Kerala Police to carry out an independent investigation instead of relying only on the Uzbekistan probe. As per reports, they have also demanded that the accused be brought back to India. Responding to the request, Binukumar said, “We will have to check for any such provision after taking legal advice and consulting with the External Affairs Ministry.”

According to police, the accused is a fellow medical student from Malappuram who studied with the victim in Uzbekistan. Police there suspect he killed her after allegedly striking her on the head during an argument. However, the family has strongly disputed this version.

Fresh allegations surface over Uzbekistan student’s death

Reports say that the victim’s relatives claimed her body had multiple injuries, indicating she was subjected to prolonged violence before her death. A family member who travelled to Uzbekistan to bring her body home alleged that investigators there told him she had been tortured.

“She did not die because she was hit on the head with a laptop,” the relative said. He further claimed investigators informed him that several students had seen the accused pressuring the victim to convert her religion.

Family alleges brutal assault

“He had brutally assaulted her a lot before killing her. So, we are seeking a postmortem here and have lodged a complaint here to ensure he does not escape if he is let off by the police in Uzbekistan,” the family member contended.

As per reports, the family also alleged that the accused’s parents are government employees and that his brother is a doctor. According to them, both the accused and the victim were staying in the same hostel while pursuing their medical studies in Uzbekistan. Police in Kerala are now awaiting further details from the authorities there as both investigations continue.

Also Read: Why Does US Want Lawrence Bishnoi, Can India Refuse To Send Him?    

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How Kerala Medical Student Died In Uzbekistan: Family Claims She Was Tortured Before Death
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