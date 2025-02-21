How Many Hostages Still Remain In Gaza As Hamas Releases Bodies of Israeli Hostages?

Hamas has returned the remains of three Israeli hostages as part of a fragile ceasefire deal that began in January. However, a fourth body handed over to Israel turned out not to be that of an Israeli hostage but a Palestinian woman, leading to outrage and accusations of a serious violation of the agreement.

Hostages’ Remains Returned to Israel

On Thursday, Hamas released the bodies of children Ariel and Kfir Bibas, along with 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz. Kfir, who was only nine months old when he was kidnapped, was the youngest hostage taken during Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel. His older brother, Ariel, was just four years old.

Israel had expected the remains of the children’s mother, Shiri Bibas, to be among those returned. However, after conducting DNA tests, Israeli officials confirmed that the fourth body was not Shiri’s but belonged to a Palestinian woman.

Netanyahu Condemns Hamas Over the Mistake

The Israeli government reacted with anger after the mix-up, calling it a “cruel and malicious violation” of the ceasefire agreement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Hamas would face consequences for the mistake.

Hamas, in response, said it would “conduct a thorough review” of how the error occurred. The group suggested that Israeli bombings may have caused confusion over the remains, as the area where hostages were held had also been hit by airstrikes.

The Hostage Crisis Since October 7

The return of the hostages’ remains is part of ongoing efforts to secure the release of those still held in captivity. Hamas took approximately 250 people hostage during its attack on October 7, 2023, which triggered the ongoing war.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, with many of the victims being women and children. However, the ministry does not distinguish between civilians and Hamas fighters.

In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. Five Thai nationals who were working in Israel and had been abducted were also freed last month as part of a separate deal.

More Hostages Set to Be Released

Hamas has agreed to release six more living hostages on Saturday. In return, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are expected to be freed.

Hostage Statistics Since October 7

Here are the latest numbers on the hostages taken by Hamas:

Total hostages captured: 251

251 Hostages freed through exchanges or deals: 136 (including 3 who died in captivity)

136 (including 3 who died in captivity) Hostages still in captivity: 67 (Israel has declared 31 of them dead)

67 (Israel has declared 31 of them dead) Hostages who are Israeli soldiers: 13 (Israel says 7 of them are dead)

13 (Israel says 7 of them are dead) Bodies of hostages recovered by Israeli forces: 40

40 Hostages rescued alive by Israeli forces: 8

8 Non-Israeli hostages still in captivity: 5 (Israel believes 2 are still alive)

Longtime Captives in Gaza

