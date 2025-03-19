Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
How Many Migrants Has Trump Deported? ICE Reports Over 28,000 Deportations In First Seven Weeks

Tracking deportation numbers under Trump’s administration has become increasingly difficult, with official data updates growing scarce. While ICE reports a surge in removals, the lack of transparency raises questions about the true scope of immigration enforcement.

How Many Migrants Has Trump Deported? ICE Reports Over 28,000 Deportations In First Seven Weeks

ICE reports a surge in deportations under Trump, but a lack of transparency raises questions about the true scope of immigration enforcement.


The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported on Wednesday that 28,319 individuals were deported from the U.S. interior in the first seven weeks of the Trump administration. This data, covering the period from January 20 to March 11, breaks down to an average of 3,887 deportations per week, or approximately 555 per day.

Calls for More Transparency in ICE Immigration Data

According to ICE officials, if these figures only account for immigrants detained by ICE agents within the country, the current administration is outpacing the removal numbers under President Joe Biden. However, ICE has historically been responsible for both interior removals and deportations of individuals apprehended at the border. If the latest statistics include border removals, then the Trump administration’s weekly average of removals is lagging behind last year’s average of approximately 5,000 per week.

Eric Ruark, director of research and sustainability at NumbersUSA, emphasized the importance of data transparency when it comes to immigration enforcement.

Deportation Data Becoming Increasingly Scarce

Since President Donald Trump reassumed office on January 20, tracking deportation data has proven to be a challenge. Despite the administration’s commitment to mass deportations, official figures have been largely absent from government websites and press releases.

Before Trump’s return to the White House, immigration data was frequently updated on government portals. However, since his inauguration, these updates have become sporadic. Previously, ICE would release biweekly reports detailing the number of deportations and their destinations. Similarly, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) used to provide monthly updates on its statistics website, but those have not been published since Trump took office. Additionally, ICE’s public dashboard on arrests, detentions, and removals appears unchanged since November.

Early Data Suggests a Strong Start for ICE Arrests

While the administration has highlighted specific high-profile deportation flights—such as those to El Salvador earlier this week—concrete data on overall removals remains scarce. In statements promoting immigration enforcement policies, the Trump administration has notably omitted deportation statistics.

Despite the lack of regular updates, the administration did share some data early on. Just over two weeks into Trump’s term, DHS released a social media video showcasing ICE operations, citing 5,693 removals since January 20. An official later clarified that this figure only accounted for those arrested by ICE within the country and did not include border apprehensions. This suggests that, in terms of interior removals, Trump’s ICE is moving at a faster pace than the Biden administration.

Also Read: White House Escalates Attack On Judiciary After Deportation Ruling, Claims Judges Undermining Trump’s Authority




