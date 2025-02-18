The Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR was arriving from Minneapolis when it attempted to land on a dry runway at approximately 2:15 p.m. local time.

A Delta Air Lines jet flipped onto its roof while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, but all 80 passengers and crew members survived. According to airport officials, those injured sustained only minor injuries.

The Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR was arriving from Minneapolis when it attempted to land on a dry runway at approximately 2:15 p.m. local time. Weather reports indicated strong winds reaching 40 mph (65 kph), causing blowing snow. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.

A Delta Airlines plane crash-landed at a Toronto airport, flipping completely upside down. All passengers and crew have been accounted for. pic.twitter.com/WhxDTcKTmy — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 17, 2025

Aftermath Captured on Video

Videos shared on social media showed the overturned fuselage of the plane, with firefighters working to extinguish the flames while passengers exited the aircraft.

“We are grateful that there was no loss of life and that injuries were relatively minor,” said Deborah Flint, CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

Emergency Response and Injuries

Toronto Pearson Fire Chief Todd Aitken confirmed that 18 passengers were taken to hospitals for medical treatment.

Ornge air ambulance services transported one pediatric patient to SickKids Hospital in Toronto and two other injured adults to different hospitals.

Radio conversations between air traffic controllers and a medical helicopter crew revealed immediate concerns over the severity of the crash.

A tower controller was heard warning the pilots of potential air turbulence before landing. After the crash, the medical helicopter pilot reported:

“Yeah, we’ve got it. The aircraft is upside down and burning.”

Weather Conditions and Aviation Expert Analysis

According to the Meteorological Service of Canada, at the time of the crash, the airport was experiencing:

Wind speeds of 32 mph (51 kph), with gusts reaching 40 mph (65 kph).

Blowing snow affecting visibility.

A temperature of 16.5°F (-8.6°C).

Aviation expert John Cox, CEO of Safety Operating Systems, described the incident as highly unusual, stating:

“We’ve seen takeoff accidents where planes flipped, but it’s rare for this to happen during landing.”

Cox, a former U.S. Airways pilot with experience in National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigations, added that the CRJ-900 is a well-tested aircraft capable of handling adverse weather conditions.

A crucial question in the investigation is why the plane’s right wing was missing after the crash.

“If one wing is missing, the aircraft would naturally roll over,” said Cox. Authorities are now focused on recovering the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, which will provide vital information on what happened before impact.

Previous Major Crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

The last significant aviation accident at Toronto Pearson occurred on August 2, 2005, when an Air France Flight 358, arriving from Paris, skidded off the runway and caught fire during a storm. Thankfully, all 309 passengers and crew survived.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will lead the investigation. However, the NTSB has deployed a team to assist in the probe.

