Friday, October 4, 2024
How Melania Trump Persuaded Donald To Halt Controversial Immigration Policy

In a forthcoming memoir, Melania Trump opens up about her influence in persuading her husband, then-President Donald Trump, to terminate a contentious immigration policy that had sparked significant backlash both in the U.S. and around the world.

A Personal Confrontation

Melania recounts the pivotal moment she confronted Donald about the policy that led to the separation of migrant children from their parents at the U.S. border. “It has to stop,” she asserted, emphasizing the severe trauma the policy inflicted on families. Following their discussion, Donald Trump swiftly moved to end the policy on June 20, 2018.

Defending Abortion Rights

The memoir, set to be released next week, also passionately addresses abortion rights, a topic that has faced renewed scrutiny following the Supreme Court’s recent rulings. Notably, her husband appointed three conservative justices to the court.

Private Dialogues Over Public Disagreements

Melania reflects on her relationship with Donald, stating, “Occasional political disagreements between me and my husband were a part of our relationship.” She emphasizes her belief in addressing these issues privately, finding their discussions to be more effective away from the public eye. “I found our discussions more productive when we could have a quiet dialogue at home, out of the public eye,” she writes.

A Concerned Immigrant’s Perspective

Before broaching the subject with Donald, Melania conducted extensive research on the alarming reports regarding overcrowded detention centers and the dire conditions children faced. She expressed her concerns, stating, “I felt strongly that the situation demanded urgent attention and action.” As an immigrant herself, Melania highlighted her understanding of the complex process of legally becoming an American, stating, “I am sympathetic to all who wish to find a better life in this country.”

