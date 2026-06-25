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Home > World News > How Much Did The Iran War Cost The US? Missiles, Damaged Bases And Drones Tell The Story For Trump

How Much Did The Iran War Cost The US? Missiles, Damaged Bases And Drones Tell The Story For Trump

The estimated Iran war cost ranges from $34 billion to $42 billion, according to CSIS, with most spending going toward weapons, damaged equipment, base repairs and military operations.

What Drove The Massive Iran War Cost? (Image: AI-generated)
What Drove The Massive Iran War Cost? (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 20:30 IST

The financial burden of the recent conflict with Iran could put significant pressure on the Pentagon’s budget, with the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the Iran war cost at between $34 billion and $42 billion. While military operations appear to be winding down, lawmakers now face the challenge of paying for an expense that was not included in either the 2026 or 2027 defence budgets. According to the report, Congress will have to either approve additional funding or redirect money from existing programmes.

CSIS said the Pentagon would prefer supplemental appropriations because shifting money from current budgets could affect key modernisation efforts. Timing is also an issue. Fiscal year 2027 funds will not be available before October 2026, creating uncertainty over how the military will cover the bill in the near term. The findings have intensified debate over the true Iran war cost and how it will be financed.

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Breaking down how the Iran war cost grew from deployment to full combat operations

The report said the conflict unfolded in several stages. The initial deployment phase was relatively inexpensive, costing around $170 million. That was followed by a short but intense combat period marked by the use of costly long-range missile strikes.

Once US forces achieved air superiority by destroying air defence systems, operations shifted toward cheaper short-range weapons, including JDAM smart bombs. Even so, munitions remained the single biggest expense. The Department of Defense spent an estimated $26.1 billion on weapons, firing more than 13,600 strike munitions, including Tomahawk missiles and Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM). The help of regional partners reduced the cost of some expenditures by shooting down Iranian drones and missiles sent against US military bases.

What made the Iran war expenditure linked to weapons and equipment damage/repair costs

Besides ammunition, the operations cost an additional $750 million because of the extended deployment period and danger pay for military personnel. Equipment losses were also substantial, with damages estimated between $1.8 billion and $3.5 billion. A total of 42 aircraft were lost or damaged, most of them drones.

Military bases suffered heavy damage as well. CSIS estimated repair costs at between $4 billion and $9.4 billion after Iranian strikes hit barracks, hangars and warehouses. Rising fuel prices added another $1.4 billion, while miscellaneous expenses, including security upgrades, contributed an additional $100 million. Together, these factors significantly increased the overall Iran war cost.

Looking beyond the Pentagon as the Iran war cost spreads across the wider economy

The report noted that other federal agencies absorbed roughly $1 billion in costs linked to cyber defence, embassy protection and nuclear monitoring. Long-term obligations are also expected to grow. Veterans’ benefits alone are projected to add about $400 million annually, reaching $12 billion over the next 30 years.

The wider economic impact was even larger. Moody’s estimated the total cost at $132 billion, largely because of higher fuel prices. Those fuel increases alone cost American consumers about $40 billion. Other organisations produced different estimates. The Department of Defense placed the figure between $25 billion and $29 billion, excluding damage to bases. The American Enterprise Institute estimated between $31 billion and $41 billion, largely aligning with CSIS. Brown University’s estimate was higher because it included the $40 billion fuel burden on the broader US economy. The report also noted that the Pentagon’s $80 billion supplemental funding request contained unrelated modernisation expenses, which inflated the overall figure.

Also Read: PoK Uprising Deepens: Over 50,000 Gather In Rawalakot As Anti-Pakistan Protests Enter 17th Day   

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How Much Did The Iran War Cost The US? Missiles, Damaged Bases And Drones Tell The Story For Trump
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