How Much Has US Spent On War Against Iran? US Defence Sec Pete Hegseth Reveals Inside Details

The United States has already spent $37.5 billion on the Iran war, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told lawmakers on Tuesday, putting a price tag on one of the Trump administration’s biggest military campaigns. Appearing before Congress for the first time since US strikes on Iran intensified, Hegseth said the figure includes money already spent on the conflict as well as expected expenses until September 30. The disclosure came as the administration sought billions more from Congress, warning that military operations could soon face funding pressure.

The Pentagon did not explain exactly how it arrived at the $37.5 billion estimate. However, Reuters had earlier reported, citing a source, that the first six days of the Iran war alone had cost at least $11.3 billion, highlighting how rapidly the financial burden has grown.

Iran war spending could rise sharply with fresh funding request

The latest figure is expected to increase further. Last month, President Donald Trump asked Congress to approve nearly $90 billion in additional funding, with most of the money meant for the Iran war. At the same time, Hegseth urged lawmakers to support the administration’s proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget for 2027, saying future military readiness depends on it.

“Not funding this department at $1.5 trillion, I believe, is the greatest threat that our nation faces,” Hegseth told the hearing. He also warned that if Congress delays approving additional money, military training programmes may have to be scaled back.

Iran war costs spark political fight in Washington

The growing cost of the Iran war has become a major political issue ahead of the US midterm elections, now just six months away. Democrats are trying to link the expensive military campaign with concerns over the rising cost of living, while several lawmakers from both parties say the administration has not properly briefed Congress about the conflict or its long-term strategy.

Senator Patty Murray criticised President Trump’s approach, saying, “The president is threatening escalation and war crimes, and suggesting this could be another forever war.” She referred to Trump’s repeated warnings that even Iran’s civilian infrastructure could become military targets.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also questioned the administration’s changing position. “The reason why they (people) are so upset with you and this administration is because the words you have used in the past don’t add up,” she said. “It’s either over, or it’s not over. It’s within two weeks, or it’s not two weeks, it’s either missiles or it’s not missiles.”

Iran war continues to stretch Pentagon resources

The financial burden comes as the conflict continues to take both a military and human toll. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine said the Pentagon would ensure troops continue receiving their salaries but admitted maintenance work and future defence investments could suffer if fresh funding is not approved.

The Iran war has claimed the lives of 18 US service members, while around 430 troops have been injured. According to the Pentagon, 100 personnel were wounded since July 7, but 96 per cent have already returned to duty.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire between the US and Iran collapsed earlier this month, with both countries carrying out daily strikes. Trump has also threatened to expand the campaign by targeting energy facilities, bridges, Iran’s Kharg Island oil hub, and the underground Pickaxe Mountain nuclear-linked site, saying on Tuesday that the US would hit the facility “pretty soon.”

(with inputs from Reuters)

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