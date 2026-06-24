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Home > World News > ‘How Much India Tariffs Us? You Give Me Bulls*t Numbers’: Trump’s Angry Clash Over New Delhi Tariffs On US Goods

‘How Much India Tariffs Us? You Give Me Bulls*t Numbers’: Trump’s Angry Clash Over New Delhi Tariffs On US Goods

A new book claims Donald Trump rejected official US data on Indian tariffs, insisting India charged American goods as much as 175%.

Donald Trump reacted animatedly when he believed he was fed inaccurate numbers on tariffs (IMAGE: X)
Donald Trump reacted animatedly when he believed he was fed inaccurate numbers on tariffs (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 16:27 IST

US President Donald Trump reportedly rejected his own administration’s data on Indian tariffs and accused senior officials of giving him misleading information, according to a new book that details internal discussions before his sweeping trade actions against several countries. The claim appears in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, written by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, which chronicles the first 14 months of Trump’s second term through interviews and reporting from within the administration.

Reports say that, according to the book, the dispute took place while Trump and his advisers were preparing the tariffs that later became part of his “Liberation Day” trade policy in April 2025. During discussions, Trump reportedly grew frustrated over what he believed was a lack of accurate information about tariffs imposed on American goods by countries such as China and India.

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Internal Trump clash over India tariff figures before major trade announcement

“Nobody has f*ing given me any numbers. Hard facts of how much China tariffs us, how much India tariffs us. You give me bulls*t numbers,” Trump is quoted as telling officials. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick then presented tariff figures compiled by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

However, Trump reportedly refused to accept the data. According to the book, he responded, “No, these are bulls**t numbers,” and repeatedly described the official figures as “f***ing bulls*it” despite Lutnick’s attempts to explain them. Trump was convinced that India imposed tariffs of at least 175 per cent on US goods, far higher than the rates recorded by government agencies.

Trump tariff concerns and long-running US complaints about India

As per reports, the 175 per cent figure was significantly above official estimates, the United States has long criticised India over tariffs and market barriers. A White House fact sheet released during later India-US trade discussions claimed India imposed some of the highest tariffs faced by American exporters among major economies.

The document stated that Indian duties averaged around 37 per cent on agricultural products and exceeded 100 per cent on certain automobiles. Washington also pointed to regulatory and non-tariff barriers that it argued restricted US exports. Senior trade adviser Peter Navarro later described India as the “maharaja of tariffs” while defending the administration’s hard-line trade strategy.

From Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs to rising India-US tensions

According to reports, the reported disagreement came before Trump unveiled his “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2, 2025, which were designed to impose reciprocal duties on countries accused of maintaining trade barriers or large surpluses with the United States. India was later hit with a 25 per cent tariff.

Relations worsened further in August 2025 when Trump imposed another 25 per cent levy over India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil. The move pushed tariffs on several Indian exports to 50 per cent. Trump argued that India’s oil purchases were helping finance Russia’s war in Ukraine, while New Delhi maintained that its energy imports were driven by market needs and affordability. 

Also Read: Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral As Iran Announces July Ceremonies    

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‘How Much India Tariffs Us? You Give Me Bulls*t Numbers’: Trump’s Angry Clash Over New Delhi Tariffs On US Goods
Tags: donald trumpIndia tarrifsUS tariffs

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‘How Much India Tariffs Us? You Give Me Bulls*t Numbers’: Trump’s Angry Clash Over New Delhi Tariffs On US Goods

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‘How Much India Tariffs Us? You Give Me Bulls*t Numbers’: Trump’s Angry Clash Over New Delhi Tariffs On US Goods
‘How Much India Tariffs Us? You Give Me Bulls*t Numbers’: Trump’s Angry Clash Over New Delhi Tariffs On US Goods
‘How Much India Tariffs Us? You Give Me Bulls*t Numbers’: Trump’s Angry Clash Over New Delhi Tariffs On US Goods
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