How Much Is The US Paying El Salvador To Jail Venezuela Gang Suspects?

The Trump administration has paid approximately $6 million to El Salvador for detaining 238 Venezuelan gang suspects deported from the United States, according to the White House.

Karoline Leavitt Gives Details

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the payment during a press briefing on Monday, emphasizing the cost-effectiveness of the move.

“It was approximately $6 million to El Salvador for the detention of these foreign terrorists,” Leavitt stated. “I would point out that is pennies on the dollar in comparison to the cost of life and the cost it would impose on the American taxpayer to house these terrorists in maximum-security prisons here in the United States of America.”

Leavitt also referenced the song “Closing Time,” saying, “The Venezuelans don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.”

Deportees Suspected of Ties to Tren de Aragua

The deportees are suspected members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal group that former President Donald Trump officially designated as a foreign terrorist organization last month. The deportation flight carrying the suspects landed in El Salvador while a federal judge was attempting to order the plane’s return to the United States with the inmates still on board.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele confirmed their arrival, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that the suspects “were immediately transferred to CECOT, the Terrorism Confinement Center, for a period of one year (renewable).” He also shared footage showing the detainees being ushered out of the U.S. plane and into Salvadoran custody.

El Salvador President Criticizes U.S. Payment, Calls It a High Cost for El Salvador

Bukele, known for his strict approach to crime, noted that the payment from the U.S. was minimal compared to the burden placed on El Salvador.

“The United States will pay a very low fee for them, but a high one for us,” he wrote.

For the past three years, Bukele has employed aggressive tactics against gang activity, including imprisoning and punishing suspected criminals, particularly those linked to MS-13.

The Trump administration’s ability to deport additional suspects to El Salvador is currently restricted due to an ongoing court case.

On Saturday, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to carry out the deportations, marking its first use since World War II.

Trump Thanks Bukele, Blames Biden Administration

Following the deportations, Trump expressed gratitude toward Bukele in a Truth Social post, stating:

“These are the monsters sent into our Country by Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats. How dare they! Thank you to El Salvador and, in particular, President Bukele, for your understanding of this horrible situation, which was allowed to happen to the United States because of incompetent Democrat leadership. We will not forget!”

Trump has previously suggested that deporting certain American citizens to countries like El Salvador could be an option if legally permissible. He has specifically mentioned New York subway shovers as examples of the types of domestic criminals he would consider sending abroad.

