How Opposition Reacted To Death Of Baba Siddique?

The opposition strongly criticized the Maharashtra government for the deteriorating law and order situation following the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot outside his son’s office in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder, while a third suspect remains at large.

Opposition leaders called for the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, questioning how the government could protect ordinary citizens if they were unable to safeguard a political figure with ‘Y’ category security.

NCP (SP) chief urges government to take responsibility on Baba Siddique

Responding to the news of Siddique’s death, the former chief minister and NCP (SP) chief urged the current government to take responsibility for the assassination and resign. He expressed concern over the collapsing law and order in the state, noting that the killing of a former state minister in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, was a serious matter. He warned that if the Home Minister and government continued to govern ineffectively, it would signal danger for the general public.

Shiv Sena (UBT) questiones Mahayuti government on Baba Siddique death

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also questioned how the Mahayuti government could ensure the safety of ordinary people when they couldn’t protect a member of their own alliance. She raised concerns about the state of law and order in Mumbai, pointing out that if a protected individual could be murdered so easily, it would affect the public’s sense of security.

Congress leader KC Venugopal calls Baba Siddique death a significant loss

Congress leader KC Venugopal called Siddique’s death a significant loss for Maharashtra and criticized the Eknath Shinde-led government, asserting that the incident demonstrated that criminals no longer feared the law in the state. He remarked that Siddique had alerted authorities multiple times about threats to his life, yet was killed despite being under Y-plus security. The fact that the murder occurred in a busy area, he said, indicated a lack of fear among criminals.

Nana Patole blames government policies

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole blamed the incident on government policies that, in his view, emboldened criminals. He argued that women, ordinary citizens, and even political leaders were no longer safe in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey echoed these sentiments, lamenting that Mumbai, once known for its robust law and order, had seen a decline under the Mahayuti government.

Siddique was shot while celebrating Dussehra by bursting firecrackers outside the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, around 9:20 pm. Three men with their faces covered approached from a vehicle and fired three rounds with a 9.9 mm pistol, one of which struck Siddique in the chest, causing him to collapse on the spot.

