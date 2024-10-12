Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

How Opposition Reacted To Death Of Baba Siddique?

The opposition strongly criticized the Maharashtra government for the deteriorating law and order situation following the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot outside his son's office in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
How Opposition Reacted To Death Of Baba Siddique?

The opposition strongly criticized the Maharashtra government for the deteriorating law and order situation following the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot outside his son’s office in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder, while a third suspect remains at large.

Opposition leaders called for the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, questioning how the government could protect ordinary citizens if they were unable to safeguard a political figure with ‘Y’ category security.

 NCP (SP) chief urges government to take responsibility on Baba Siddique

Responding to the news of Siddique’s death, the former chief minister and NCP (SP) chief urged the current government to take responsibility for the assassination and resign. He expressed concern over the collapsing law and order in the state, noting that the killing of a former state minister in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, was a serious matter. He warned that if the Home Minister and government continued to govern ineffectively, it would signal danger for the general public.

Shiv Sena (UBT) questiones Mahayuti government on Baba Siddique death

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also questioned how the Mahayuti government could ensure the safety of ordinary people when they couldn’t protect a member of their own alliance. She raised concerns about the state of law and order in Mumbai, pointing out that if a protected individual could be murdered so easily, it would affect the public’s sense of security.

Congress leader KC Venugopal calls Baba Siddique death a significant loss

Congress leader KC Venugopal called Siddique’s death a significant loss for Maharashtra and criticized the Eknath Shinde-led government, asserting that the incident demonstrated that criminals no longer feared the law in the state. He remarked that Siddique had alerted authorities multiple times about threats to his life, yet was killed despite being under Y-plus security. The fact that the murder occurred in a busy area, he said, indicated a lack of fear among criminals.

Nana Patole blames government policies

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole blamed the incident on government policies that, in his view, emboldened criminals. He argued that women, ordinary citizens, and even political leaders were no longer safe in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey echoed these sentiments, lamenting that Mumbai, once known for its robust law and order, had seen a decline under the Mahayuti government.

Siddique was shot while celebrating Dussehra by bursting firecrackers outside the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, around 9:20 pm. Three men with their faces covered approached from a vehicle and fired three rounds with a 9.9 mm pistol, one of which struck Siddique in the chest, causing him to collapse on the spot.

Read More: Baba Siddique Murder: Who Are Two Accused Arrested By Mumbai Police?

Filed under

Baba Siddique Baba Siddique death Baba Siddique killers Baba Siddique killing Baba Siddique news Baba Siddique shot dead mumbai police Siddique dies
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Takes on Harris: Campaigns in Her Home State of California

Trump Takes on Harris: Campaigns in Her Home State of California

Baba Siddique Murder: First Image Of Accused Killers Emerges

Baba Siddique Murder: First Image Of Accused Killers Emerges

What Is THAAD? Missile Interceptor System U.S. Is Set To Deploy To Israel In Preparation For Iran Strikes

What Is THAAD? Missile Interceptor System U.S. Is Set To Deploy To Israel In Preparation...

Who Was Alex Salmond? Former Scottish First Minister Dies At 69

Who Was Alex Salmond? Former Scottish First Minister Dies At 69

Trump Campaign Responds To Harris Releasing Medical History

Trump Campaign Responds To Harris Releasing Medical History

Entertainment

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox