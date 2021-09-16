The report investigates the conduct of Khalistani groups within the United States in order to investigate Pakistan's support, their ties to militant and terrorist groups in India, and the potential negative effects of their activities on US foreign policy in South Asia.

Terry Milewski’s report for the MacDonald Laurier Institute details recent Khalistani group activities in Canada. The Hudson Institute’s South and Central Asia Program assembled a group of South Asia experts to evaluate the fifty-five interconnected Kashmiri and Khalistani groups currently operating in the United States in order to produce a similar report for the United States.

Rather, the following report simply investigates the conduct of Khalistan and Kashmir separatist groups within the United States in order to investigate Pakistan’s support, their ties to militant and terrorist groups in India, and the potential negative effects of their activities on US foreign policy in South Asia.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi dispatched the Indian army to evict militants and their leaders from the holiest of Sikh shrines, the sprawling Golden Temple, which they had occupied and fortified with weapons brought from Pakistan. Gandhi’s action, like the anti-Sikh pogroms that followed the 1984 assassination of Prime Minister Gandhi by Sikh militants in retaliation for the Golden Temple military operation, galvanised Sikhs living abroad.

Approximately 25,000 people were killed during the fifteen-year campaign of violence that lasted until the early 1990s, the majority of whom were Sikhs. Despite the long period of dormancy that followed, Khalistani militancy has increased in recent years, and curtailing diaspora-based efforts to re-energise it may prevent a return to the 1980s violence. For years, the US and the majority of the international community have condemned Pakistan’s tolerance and support for terrorism. Furthermore, according to the United States Department of State’s Country Report on Terrorism 2019: Pakistan, “Pakistan continued to serve as a safe haven for certain regionally focused terrorist groups.