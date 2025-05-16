Home
How RBI Helped Pakistan After Independence By Printing Its Money- A Rare Historical Chapter

According to historians from the RBI, the institution played a vital role in supporting Pakistan's economy, even while political tensions escalated over Kashmir.

How RBI Helped Pakistan After Independence By Printing Its Money- A Rare Historical Chapter

To maintain economic stability, the Reserve Bank of India temporarily issued Indian currency notes overprinted with “Government of Pakistan"


In a surprising twist of history, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) played a critical role in Pakistan’s early financial system by printing and distributing its currency post-Partition in 1947. This unique collaboration occurred before Pakistan had a central bank of its own.

RBI Functioned as Pakistan’s Monetary Authority Post-Partition

Following the British exit in August 1947, Pakistan was left without a central banking institution. To ensure economic functionality and monetary regulation, the RBI acted as Pakistan’s central bank under the Monetary System and Reserve Bank Order of 1947.

This temporary arrangement was intended to remain in place until September 30, 1948.

During this transitional phase, the RBI issued Indian currency that featured an overprint of “Government of Pakistan” in English and “Hukumat-e-Pakistan” in Urdu.

These modified notes were circulated in Pakistan until July 1, 1948, just prior to the launch of the State Bank of Pakistan.

India’s Financial Support Amid Rising Tensions

According to historians from the RBI, the institution played a vital role in supporting Pakistan’s economy, even while political tensions escalated over Kashmir.

India’s financial cooperation persisted despite the deteriorating diplomatic relations.

The Controversial Rs 55 Crore Payment and Gandhi’s Stand

In January 1948, India initially withheld a final payment of Rs 55 crore due to Pakistan under the Partition agreement. However, Mahatma Gandhi strongly advocated for the release of the funds, emphasizing the importance of honoring commitments.

The government’s decision to transfer the amount—amid public outrage—is believed to have been a factor in Gandhi’s assassination later that month.

Pakistan Issues Its Own Currency and Establishes Central Bank

By October 1948, Pakistan launched its own currency notes in denominations of PKR 5, PKR 10, and PKR 100. By 1953, the State Bank of Pakistan took complete control of currency issuance. Smaller denominations, including PKR 2 and PKR 1 notes, remained in circulation until the 1980s.

This lesser-known historical episode stands out as a moment when economic necessity briefly outweighed political conflict. Despite the looming hostility, India’s RBI helped Pakistan stabilise its finances, laying a foundation for its future monetary system.

