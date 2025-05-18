How Rich Is King Charles? Reports Suggest His Net Worth is Now Equal To Rishi Sunak And Akshata Murty

King Charles III has reached a new milestone in terms of personal fortune. The British monarch is now worth £640 million, placing him on par with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty in terms of wealth.

King Charles III has reached a new milestone in terms of personal fortune. According to the Sunday Times Rich List, the British monarch is now worth £640 million, placing him on par with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty in terms of wealth.

This makes King Charles richer than his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose fortune was estimated at £370 million in 2022. The King has climbed to the 238th spot on the annual list of the wealthiest individuals and families in the United Kingdom.

A Big Jump in Just One Year

In the past year alone, King Charles’s wealth has grown by a significant £30 million, which is roughly ₹341 crore in Indian currency. This jump brings his total personal net worth to an estimated £640 million, or about ₹7,278 crore.

This estimate doesn’t include assets that belong to the monarchy as an institution—like the Crown Estate, the Duchy of Lancaster, or the Crown Jewels. These are not considered part of his personal wealth.

Where Is King Charles’ Money Coming From?

Much of King Charles’s wealth has come from inheritance. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Charles inherited a substantial portion of her private fortune. Among the most valuable of his assets are private estates like Sandringham in Norfolk and Balmoral Castle in Scotland—both of which are personal properties, not part of the royal estate.

When he was still the Prince of Wales, Charles also received an annual income from the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal estate that provides funding for the heir to the throne. This alone brought in around £23 million each year, which covered both his official duties and family expenses.

It’s important to note that this personal income is completely separate from the money connected to his role as monarch.

Sunak and Murty See Dip in Their Wealth

While King Charles’s fortune is growing, things seem to have gone in the other direction for Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty. The couple’s combined net worth reportedly dropped by £11 million over the past year, according to the same list.

Sunak, who once worked in investment banking and later served as Chancellor before becoming Prime Minister, has since taken on a part-time academic role at Stanford University in the U.S. Meanwhile, the couple has also launched a new charitable foundation.

Even with the dip, the Sunak-Murty household remains among the wealthiest in British politics, largely due to Murty’s stake in her family’s global tech company Infosys.

The Hindujas Top the List Once Again

At the top of this year’s Sunday Times Rich List is Gopi Hinduja and his family, who command a fortune of £35.304 billion. That makes them the richest family in the UK for the third year running.

Gopi Hinduja, now 85 years old, heads the Hinduja Group, a multinational conglomerate with interests ranging from banking to energy, media, and healthcare. Originally from India, the Hinduja family has long had strong business ties in both the UK and across the globe.

Royal Finances Remain Under the Spotlight

As Britain continues to grapple with economic pressures and growing scrutiny over the cost of the monarchy, King Charles’s rising personal wealth has once again brought royal finances into public discussion.

However, palace officials are quick to point out that the King’s personal wealth is separate from the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which covers official duties and staff. The Grant itself is capped at a fixed percentage of the Crown Estate’s profits and is reviewed by Parliament.