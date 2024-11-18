Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How Sick Is Iran’s Supreme Leader And Who Will Succeed Him?

Iran may face a historic leadership change as reports suggest Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, is critically ill and is in a coma.

How Sick Is Iran’s Supreme Leader And Who Will Succeed Him?

Iran may face a historic leadership change as reports suggest Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, is critically ill and is in a coma. Speculation about his health has been fueled by his absence from public life since November 7.

Sources indicate that Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been secretly chosen as his successor. A September meeting of the Assembly of Experts reportedly finalized the decision, amid secrecy and resistance. If true, this could mark the first-ever transfer of power while a Supreme Leader is still alive.

As Khamenei’s 35-year rule nears its end, concerns over Mojtaba’s lack of experience and potential public dissent loom large, setting the stage for a tense and uncertain transition.

Ali Khamenei has led Iran since 1989, making him the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East. If reports hold true, his abdication could herald a new, uncertain chapter for Iran’s political landscape — one fraught with internal challenges and external pressures. The world watches closely as Tehran braces for what may be a historic transition.

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu’s House Targeted: Flash Bombs Strike PM’ Residence

Filed under

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran Supreme
Advertisement

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP’s Slogan, Says ‘Adani Is Fully Supported By PM Modi’, WATCH

Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP’s Slogan, Says...

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Entertainment

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox