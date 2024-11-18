How Sick Is Iran’s Supreme Leader And Who Will Succeed Him?

Iran may face a historic leadership change as reports suggest Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, is critically ill and is in a coma.

Sources indicate that Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been secretly chosen as his successor. A September meeting of the Assembly of Experts reportedly finalized the decision, amid secrecy and resistance. If true, this could mark the first-ever transfer of power while a Supreme Leader is still alive.

As Khamenei’s 35-year rule nears its end, concerns over Mojtaba’s lack of experience and potential public dissent loom large, setting the stage for a tense and uncertain transition.

Ali Khamenei has led Iran since 1989, making him the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East. If reports hold true, his abdication could herald a new, uncertain chapter for Iran’s political landscape — one fraught with internal challenges and external pressures. The world watches closely as Tehran braces for what may be a historic transition.

